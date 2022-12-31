ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight

 4 days ago

A 19-year-old remained in jail Monday night after being accused of taking a 2-day-old baby from its mother.

Kristie Julian is accused of snatching the baby from its mother and telling officers that it was hers.

She was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail on Friday. In her court appearance on Saturday, a judge set her bond at $20,000.

In the Cypress area apartment Julian shared with her boyfriend, neighbors told ABC13 they saw "lots of cops" over the weekend. Neighbors were not certain whether Julian was actually pregnant herself. However, she appeared to post on social media stating she was a teenager expecting twins. There is also a baby registry under her and her boyfriend's name, with a due date of Jan. 11, 2023.

In compliance with her bond conditions, Julian, who has no prior convictions or arrests, may have no contact with the newborn, its mother, or any related person.

In an affidavit, Julian is noted to work as a dog sitter and suffers from seizures and anxiety, and states that she is currently pregnant.

The baby and its mother live in a southeast Houston apartment. Neighbors at that complex told ABC13 that the mother had recently moved in.

On Dec. 30, neighbors said the young woman was unloading items from a car when the car suddenly sped off. They said the mother began screaming and crying, and soon police officers swarmed the small complex. Neighbors say the baby was safely returned a few hours later.

Other details of what happened in the alleged kidnapping were not available on Monday, an official holiday for City of Houston and Harris County offices.

Julian is expected to be back in court on Tuesday.

Conejito
4d ago

Was she going to say she had the baby prematurely? That would explain the newborn being taken. How did she take the baby? At hospital or home?

Rakesh Fliqa
4d ago

19 wanting a kid?! Cmon man you got your whole life ahead of you go find what you love to do and keep your head up!

