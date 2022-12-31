ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ctexaminer.com

Arvoy: Why I am Running for the Stamford Board of Education

I am approaching this with much needed change in mind. I feel we have some wonderful, passionate Board members who’s dedication to a successful education for all students is top priority. I feel the board is polarized by politics and I feel I can bring a voice of reason to the table. I feel D’s and R’s should be checked at the Board room door, the focus should be totally on the students. Decisions being made by the board should be non partisan.
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Democrats to Interview Candidates for Open Seat on Board of Ed

Paul Arvoy is the father of four children who went through Stamford Public Schools, and a fifth who is in high school now. Arvoy, himself a product of the Stamford education system, has spoken out about last year’s high school scheduling change, the elimination of exams and certain holidays, the superintendent’s contract extension, no-confidence votes against the superintendent, and other controversies.
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Florida

Stamford police have charged the Greenwich man suspected in the Dec. 3 hit-and-run deaths of two 25-year-olds with manslaughter, evading responsibility and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The suspect, Michael Talbot, 24, was taken into custody at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Collier County, Fla., where he was...
