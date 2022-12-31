ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball loses to Oregon State as defense falters

This post was updated Jan. 1 at 4:00 p.m. After missing their senior leader, the Bruins were handed their second loss of the season. No. 10 UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) was defeated by Oregon State (9-5, 1-2) by a score of 77-72 in the absence of senior guard Charisma Osborne, who sat out Monday due to a left shoulder injury that occurred during the Bruins’ Friday victory over Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions

WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
WASHTUCNA, WA

