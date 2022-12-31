Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions
WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
TODAY.com
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murders: New Video Emerges of Cops Visiting House Months Before 4 Victims Were Discovered Dead
One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death. The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester. This time...
