Oakwood, GA

Two people arrested in Oakwood, charged with trafficking $22 million worth of meth

By Ben Anderson
 1 day ago
Adolfo Solorio Garcia and Candido Rangel Garcia

Two people were arrested Friday night on charges of trafficking $22 million worth of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

With help from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, investigators seized approximately 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $22 million, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the drugs were being transported in multiple gasoline can-like containers.

Both suspects are being held without bond, and the Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t expect to make any further arrests in this case.

