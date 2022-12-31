Read full article on original website
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
getnews.info
Moe Buys Homes LLC Expands Into All Alabama Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
Moe Buys Homes LLC announces an expansion into all Alabama markets. Moe Buys Homes LLC has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Moe Buys Homes LLC has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Alabama politics 2023: Gov. Ivey’s potential focus on education, Alabama lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a new year full of potential and new beginnings, and many are chomping at the bit to see what’s in store. For Alabama politics, CBS42 political analyst, Steve Flowers, says Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature could have several different cards up their sleeves when it comes to their […]
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
selmasun.com
Three possible tax cuts in Alabama in 2023
With a new year, new legislature and a string of annual budget surpluses, hope springs eternal for tax relief in Alabama. With that, there are three key areas for policymakers to consider in 2023. Income Tax. Alabama was one of the only southeastern states in 2021 and 2022 not to...
wvtm13.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2022: People of Alabama
We are using the final days of 2022 to look back on some of the stories that interested you the most this year – and one we think is worth another look. These are the top People of Alabama features on Alabama NewsCenter in 2022. The AlabamaWx Weather Blog...
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Firearms Prohibited Person database now in effect alongside permitless carry in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the start of 2023, Alabamians no longer need a permit to carry a gun concealed. The passage of that law also required implementation of the “Firearms Prohibited Person” database — a statewide system to help law enforcement identify people who cannot legally have a firearm due to criminal history or […]
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
WEAR
Severe weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday in Northwest Florida
Our next weathermaker is already causing problems out west. It's moving our way and could begin to cause impacts across our region starting tomorrow afternoon. Let's talk threats and timing below. THREATS:. NW Florida is under a level 2 out of 5 "Slight Risk" for severe weather. A good portion...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
