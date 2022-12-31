ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
getnews.info

Moe Buys Homes LLC Expands Into All Alabama Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Moe Buys Homes LLC announces an expansion into all Alabama markets. Moe Buys Homes LLC has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Moe Buys Homes LLC has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Three possible tax cuts in Alabama in 2023

With a new year, new legislature and a string of annual budget surpluses, hope springs eternal for tax relief in Alabama. With that, there are three key areas for policymakers to consider in 2023. Income Tax. Alabama was one of the only southeastern states in 2021 and 2022 not to...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

Severe weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday in Northwest Florida

Our next weathermaker is already causing problems out west. It's moving our way and could begin to cause impacts across our region starting tomorrow afternoon. Let's talk threats and timing below. THREATS:. NW Florida is under a level 2 out of 5 "Slight Risk" for severe weather. A good portion...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History

So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE

