Anthony Yunk
3d ago
it's pretty sad when 7 counties in the state were the only democrats votes. it's pretty sad that 4 million acres gets to out vote 51 million.
rrW
3d ago
Yes, we are all celebrating the new taxes they will dream up and more ways to restrict our freedoms!
Lets get working
2d ago
They created George Floyd and the riots in Minneapolis so I'm not optimistic about their control.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
No-travel advisories issued as another winter storm sweeps across Minnesota
Authorities issued a no-travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota on Tuesday, as a winter storm continued to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern two-thirds of the state. The National Weather Service reported thundersnow and thundersleet at Albert Lea and Waseca. Authorities were responding to numerous crashes...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
5 Greater Minnesota storylines to watch at the Legislature in 2023
When the Legislature convenes at the start of January under full DFL control for the first time since 2014, lawmakers will also have a ginormous $17.6 billion surplus — that’s the technical term for it — as they set a two-year state budget and consider a range of policies.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
klfdradio.com
2023 MN Legislative Session
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say
Newly energized by the Democratic trifecta, a coalition named “Driver’s Licenses for All 2023” called on state lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing undocumented Minnesotans to obtain driver’s licenses. “Immigrant parents cannot take their children to recreational and educational activities, and the result is that our youth are being left behind,” said Jovita Morales, founder […] The post Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
fox9.com
Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW
Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Igloo Bar Opens its Doors on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
This is some serious Minnesota stuff right here. Only in Minnesota will you hear about an igloo bar set up on a frozen lake! But it's totally a place I'd want to check out. This igloo bar that's up in northern Minnesota just opened this past weekend. It's such a...
Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities
The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
