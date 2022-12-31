ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Anthony Yunk
3d ago

it's pretty sad when 7 counties in the state were the only democrats votes. it's pretty sad that 4 million acres gets to out vote 51 million.

Reply(1)
7
rrW
3d ago

Yes, we are all celebrating the new taxes they will dream up and more ways to restrict our freedoms!

Reply
8
Lets get working
2d ago

They created George Floyd and the riots in Minneapolis so I'm not optimistic about their control.

Reply
4
mprnews.org

No-travel advisories issued as another winter storm sweeps across Minnesota

Authorities issued a no-travel advisory for parts of southwest Minnesota on Tuesday, as a winter storm continued to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern two-thirds of the state. The National Weather Service reported thundersnow and thundersleet at Albert Lea and Waseca. Authorities were responding to numerous crashes...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

2023 MN Legislative Session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say

Newly energized by the Democratic trifecta, a coalition named “Driver’s Licenses for All 2023” called on state lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing undocumented Minnesotans to obtain driver’s licenses. “Immigrant parents cannot take their children to recreational and educational activities, and the result is that our youth are being left behind,” said Jovita Morales, founder […] The post Give driver’s licenses to Minnesota’s undocumented residents, advocates say appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox9.com

Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW

Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

