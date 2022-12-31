Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Skanska completes phase 1 of $1.7bn Bronx highway interchange upgrade
Skanska USA and joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the $460m phase one of the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) Hunts Point Interstate Access Improvement program in the South Bronx. The job involved building a new interchange and pedestrian walkways to improve access to the...
Final phase of Hunts Point Access Project projected for 2025 completion date
Its goal is to reduce traffic, improve cyclist and pedestrian safety as well as make it easier to get to the Hunts Point Terminal Market.
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022. That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
Officials: Construction worker survives 15-foot fall on site in Manhattan
The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing water proofing work inside of a trench at a construction site on East 20th Street, inspectors say.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
Is Pastina in Ronzoni’s future? ‘People are losing their minds’ over report it has been discontinued.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Good luck trying to find Pastina on Staten Island store shelves. Contributing to the dearth of inventory: a trending Snopes.com post maintains that Ronzoni’s No. 155 pasta cut has been discontinued. No one is answering the phones at the product’s Missouri-based producer 8th Avenue...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
evgrieve.com
The future of the unlicensed weed vendors
The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted: Social media trend triggers NYPD warnings for owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A viral social media trend targeting vehicles without anti-theft devices has prompted NYPD warnings. Videos on TikTok show thieves breaking ignition covers off Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2010 and 2021 before using a USB device to bypass the ignition sequence and drive away.
The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past
Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
Citi Bike to increase prices; see what you’ll be paying in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citi Bike plans to increase its prices next year, according to several reports. The annual membership fee will increase from $185 to $205 beginning Jan. 29, according to Gothamist. Meanwhile, nonmembers will begin paying more starting on Jan. 5. There will be a 50-cent increase for pedal bikes, bringing the rate to $4.49 per 30-minute single-use ride.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
