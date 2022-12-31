A not-so-subtle message from Gov. Kristi Noem’s staff to the rest of us?. The flamethrower was the “Christmas gift” to Gov. Noem from her key staff. No, this is not a joke. It is a verified story from legitimate media. I used quotes around “Christmas gift” because in my opinion the gift (seen above in an image posted on chadronradio.com) was not at all Christmas-like.

1 DAY AGO