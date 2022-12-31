Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
ESPN star rips USC and Caleb Williams over vulgar fingernail message: 'They need to clean that s--- up'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley came under fire over the vulgar message the Heisman Trophy winner sent to Utah.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham Entire Post-Game Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in over time to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Jarrett Stidham said afterward.
Boston Globe
With Derek Carr’s benching, the stars are aligning for Tom Brady and the Raiders to finally get hitched
In August, UFC president Dana White casually mentioned on live TV that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost joined the Raiders, not the Buccaneers, in 2020. “Brady was already looking at houses,” White said. “It was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, [Jon] Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]. And all hell broke loose, man.”
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed
Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints...
Yardbarker
How the Raiders Scuttled the 49ers Ship
The 49ers got their ninth straight win and currently own the No. 2 seed in NFC, but they lost Dre Greenlaw (back) and Aaron Banks (knee). As of now, we don't for how long they will be out. The 49ers defense had another stinker, allowing the Raiders to gain a...
Yardbarker
Raiders’ reported stance on benched QB Derek Carr revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and it sounds like that will signal the end of the quarterback’s time with the franchise. The Raiders are expected to explore trade possibilities for Carr after the season ends, according to Ian...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Loss to 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Josh McDaniels said afterward.
Yardbarker
3 Teams Who Should Consider Trade For Raiders’ Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a major change to their lineup on Wednesday afternoon as Derek Carr is no longer the starting quarterback. He is being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who has thrown 61 passes in his NFL career since being a fourth-round pick out of Auburn by the New England Patriots in 2019.
NBC Sports
Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...
Cowboys' Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos 'Big Swing' to Hire Coach
A "big swing''? Cowboys vs. Broncos in a coach Dan Quinn tug-of-war will not, contrary to what some in Denver seem to think, be about money.
Yardbarker
Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft: Massive Trade Shakes Up Roster & Adds NFL Draft Capital
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a cloudy quarterback situation, but the performance of Jarrett Stidham on Sunday offers optimism for Raider Nation. Benching Derek Carr opened the door for Stidham to start, and the former fourth-round pick made the most of it. What is next for the Raiders? The latest 7-round mock draft features a trade that will shake everything up.
Comments / 0