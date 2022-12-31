Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources
Idaho murders latest: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of 4 U Idaho students. Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning and is being held for extradition to Idaho.
Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?
(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus. The suspect was arrested on a warrant early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A criminal...
Idaho suspect made 'creepy' remarks, brewery owner says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
Pocono community reacts to arrest made in Idaho homicide investigation
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With a suspect in custody for the quadruple homicide in Idaho, Eyewitness News wanted to hear from neighbors in Chestnuthill Township about the break in the case. The entire country has been following the investigation of a quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho. The story has now developed […]
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash. Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill. PSP say that the […]
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
4 adults shot at Allentown recreation center, authorities say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at an Allentown recreation center on Sunday night. CBS3 confirmed the victims were all adults. The shots were fired at the East Side Youth Center, located on East Clair Street, around 9 p.m. Sunday.Details remain limited at this time, but we know four people were shot. Officers found one of the victims on the scene while the others showed up at a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. There was a large police presence at the scene as investigators combed the area for evidence. The rec center was open for a basketball game at the time of the shooting.
Suspect accused of stealing two go-carts from Northampton County Tractor Supply
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are trying to identify a person accused of stealing two go-carts from a Tractor Supply in early December. The Colonial Regional Police Department on Monday shared security camera images from outside the Tractor Supply on Jandy Boluevard. Investigators say on Dec....
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
Police accuse man of being drunk with child in car, assaulting woman
Northern Regional Police accused a Bucks County man of being drunk while driving with a toddler in his vehicle to a family Christmas dinner and then assaulting a woman when she asked him to pull over so she could take the wheel. Thomas William Cooke, 40, of Edgewood Road in...
One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
Burned man rescued from Slate Belt power tower now facing criminal charges
An injured man who had to be rescued after cutting a live wire on a power line tower in the Slate Belt is now facing criminal charges in connection with the incident. On Friday, the 51-year-old man from Wind Gap was charged with felony attempted theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of a crime and criminal mischief, according to court records.
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
