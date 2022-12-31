CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have made an arrest after a fight on Valley Street was broken up on Sunday, but one person continued being disruptive after police arrived. The Cumberland City Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Valley Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a large disturbance. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous subjects engaged in a large altercation outside the business. Despite repeated requests by police to cease, one subject continued to be disruptive. Officers were able to intervene and disperse the majority of the participants without incident. The post One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO