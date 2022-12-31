Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
New director appointed after retirement at Altoona VA medical center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said […]
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
WellSpan Health First Franklin County Birth of 2023
Wellspan Health announced their first baby born in Franklin County at 11:34 a.m. this morning (1/1/23). Baby and mom are doing well. Baby Mae Virginia was born at Wellspan’s Chambersburg Hospital, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She is 19.5″ in length. She is the daughter of Hillary...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
wtaj.com
Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
WJAC TV
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
Altoona Bishop shares thoughts following Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s death
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — With the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, an Altoona Bishop released a statement about the loss of the first pope to resign in 600 years. Bishop Mark Bartchak released a statement Saturday, while also announcing the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold a local observance in Pope Emeritus Benedict’s memory. “I […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg diocese's Bishop Kulick announces memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI
The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has announced a special Mass commemorating Pope Benedict XVI, who has died. Bishop Larry J. Kulick is asking the faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg to join him in prayer on Monday as he celebrates Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 11:45 a.m.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
abc27.com
The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland have made an arrest after a fight on Valley Street was broken up on Sunday, but one person continued being disruptive after police arrived. The Cumberland City Police responded to a business in the 200 block of Valley Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a large disturbance. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed numerous subjects engaged in a large altercation outside the business. Despite repeated requests by police to cease, one subject continued to be disruptive. Officers were able to intervene and disperse the majority of the participants without incident. The post One arrested after fight outside Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
Homer City man arrested after fleeing police
State police arrested a Homer City man who fled from police and was wanted in Armstrong County for drug and alcohol-related charges. On Friday, state police in Indiana attempted to pull over Drew Bittner, 19, in White Township, Indiana County, after Bittner was speeding. Bittner initially pulled into the parking...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing girls in Fulton County found safe
UPDATE: The missing girls in Fulton County have been found safe. State police in Fulton County are searching for two missing children. Police are looking a 4-year-old Black female described as:. 3-feet-5-inches tall,. 40 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt. Gray and pink pants. Police...
Comments / 0