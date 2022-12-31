ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former Pope Benedict will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican from Monday

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Pope Benedict will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday following his death at the age of 95, the Vatican has announced.

The Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, said the body of the Pope Emeritus will remain in the historic site so that 'the faithful can bid farewell.'

A spokesman said the funeral will be held in St Peter's Square on January 5 from 9.30am local time and is expected to be overseen by the current Pope Francis .

It will be the first time in the church's 2,000-year history that a sitting pope will bury his predecessor. The institution is expected to release more details shortly.

The ex-pontiff Benedict - who became first to resign in 600 years when he stood down nine years ago - died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Pope Francis presiding over the funeral would represent a break in tradition, as that responsibility usually rests with the dean of the College of Cardinals.

When he was still Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, however, Benedict did lead the funeral Mass for his predecessor Pope John Paul II.

It remains unclear how big of an affair next week's funeral will be, how long the Mass will last and which world leaders will attend.

After eight years in the job, Benedict was the first pope since the 1400s to retire - citing physical and mental health - as the holy leaders typically serve until death.

The church has 1.3 billion followers around the world and some four million people flocked to Rome and Vatican City for Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005.

It remains unclear if Benedict will attract such numbers or if he will receive the same honours as the popes who served until death.

Massimo Faggioli, a professor of historical theology at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, told USA Today : 'There is no script for this, and people in the Vatican are on the edge because they want to send a signal of respect to him and his followers, and at the same time not disrespect the reigning pontiff... Such a funeral has no precedent in Italy.'

It comes after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement on Twitter recollecting on the late Pope's visit to the UK in 2010.

'He was a great theologian... [The] visit was an historic historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country.

'My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuZUv_0jzojnyZ00

Meanwhile Cardinal Nichols said: 'I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict. He will be remembered as one of the great theologians of the 20th century.

'I remember with particular affection the remarkable Papal Visit to these lands in 2010. We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind and the openness of his welcome to everybody that he met.'

'He was through and through a gentleman, through and through a scholar, through and through a pastor, through and through a man of God - close to the Lord and always his humble servant.'

'Pope Benedict is very much in my heart and in my prayers. I give thanks to God for his ministry and leadership.'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid tribute to former pope Benedict XVI as a 'special church leader' who helped shape the Catholic church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvJ36_0jzojnyZ00

'As a 'German' pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not only this country,' Scholz wrote on Twitter.

'The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian.'

The Vatican said his body would lie in state from Monday in St.Peter's Basilica.

There are painstakingly elaborate rituals for after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope as there is no precedent for such a situation.

Benedict will be best remembered for shocking the world on Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced in Latin that he was resigning, telling cardinals he was too old and frail to lead an institution with more than 1.3 billion members.

It was always going to be tough following his charismatic predecessor Pope John Paul II, who died in 2005, and Benedict admitted to difficulties in an emotional farewell.

'There were moments of joy and light, but also moments that were not easy ... There were moments ... when the seas were rough and the wind blew against us and it seemed that the Lord was sleeping,' Benedict told his last general audience, a gathering of more than 150,000 people.

After the election of Pope Francis on March 13, Benedict moved into a converted convent on the Vatican grounds to spend his final years in prayer, reading, playing the piano and receiving friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl74V_0jzojnyZ00

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was the powerful head of the Vatican's doctrinal office, then known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

He was elected pope on April 19, 2005 to succeed the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years. Cardinals chose him from among their number seeking continuity and what one called 'a safe pair of hands'.

The first German pope in 1,000 years, Benedict himself acknowledged that he was a weak administrator, saying he showed a 'lack of resolve in governing and decision taking,' during his eight-year papacy which was marked by missteps and a leaks scandal.

Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy but he is credited with jump-starting the process to discipline or defrock predator priests after a more lax attitude under his predecessor.

After his resignation, conservatives in the Church looked to the former pope as their standard bearer and some ultra-traditionalists even refused to acknowledge Francis as a legitimate pontiff.

They have criticised Francis for his more welcoming approach to members of the LGBTQ+ community and to Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the Church, saying both were undermining traditional values.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
The List

What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
CNN

Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
AFP

Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
New York Post

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Jewish Press

Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins

One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
People

Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos

Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy