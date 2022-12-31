Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
NPR
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
Pop music legend is coming to Columbia for concert on her ‘Together Again Tour’
Hip-hop star Ludacris will be a special guest when Jackson performs in Columbia.
NPR
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
Watch 10-year-old girl absolutely slay in this cover of Slipknot's Heretic Anthem
Watch kids from the O'Keefe Music Foundation perform a ferocious cover of Slipknot's Heretic Anthem — with a 10-year-old girl on vocals
5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared
There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
guitar.com
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
Effingham Radio
Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session
It was 53 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune "I Me Mine" for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part. The song "I Me Mine" was written by Harrison in late-1968 about the ongoing personality clashes within the group. Harrison, McCartney, and Starr can be seen running through the song in the Let It Be film while Lennon waltzes around the rehearsal stage with Yoko. "I Me Mine" was never officially recorded during the Let It Be or the Abbey Road sessions from later that year, so when the decision was made that the song was to be included in the Let It Be film, the band re-grouped to record the track.
Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat
Did you idolize the Jackson 5, fall in love to “Human Nature” or learn to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”? If you are a Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson fan, you might want to check out the Jan. 13 show “Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Boykin Center. Who’s Bad is a music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage that […] The post Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies
When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
Revisiting Grapefruit, the Band That Connects The Beatles to AC/DC
Look far enough into the annals of musical history and you’ll eventually find unexpected connections between artists you might never have expected. It’s the kind of musical history that leads to legendary punk bassist Mike Watt playing on a Kelly Clarkson album, for instance. Sometimes, the right artist can act as a bridge between two other seemingly disparate musicians. You might not think that The Beatles and AC/DC have much in common, for instance — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some convergence there as well.
NPR
Honey Harper makes country music for everyone
Will Fussell used to say his band Honey Harper was "country music for people who don't like country music." Now, he believes Honey Harper is country music for everyone. The band's new album is called Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky. It features a large group of collaborators like Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby, Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh, pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck to help Fussell and his partner, Alana Pagnutti, craft the album.
