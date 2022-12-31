ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Agent Magazine

Rental market grows more competitive in Houston

Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Achieving the Position of Market Leader, CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor Changes Name to Apex Chiropractic

Apex Chiropractic, formerly CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor, is a premier American chiropractic clinic based in Houston, TX. The company harnesses cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, cervical decompression, and other chiropractic services. CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor has graced Houston communities with exemplary chiropractic...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022

As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

WATCH: Houston rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department Robbery Division Unit is asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of a rideshare driver. At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the driver received a request to pick up from a man named “MJ”...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture

Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Museum Returns Looted Sarcophagus to Egypt

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has returned an ancient wooden sarcophagus to Egypt after determining that the artifact had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis and smuggled into the United States in 2008, The Guardian reports. In a Cairo ceremony, the Late Dynastic Period sarcophagus, which may contain the remains of a priest called Ankhenmaat, was given back to Egypt on Monday. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in announcing that the sarcophagus would be returned in the fall.Read it at Associated Press
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
houstonpettalk.com

Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife

The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
HOUSTON, TX

