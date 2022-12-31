Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Houston Agent Magazine
Rental market grows more competitive in Houston
Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
getnews.info
Achieving the Position of Market Leader, CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor Changes Name to Apex Chiropractic
Apex Chiropractic, formerly CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor, is a premier American chiropractic clinic based in Houston, TX. The company harnesses cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, cervical decompression, and other chiropractic services. CORE Chiropractic in the Energy Corridor has graced Houston communities with exemplary chiropractic...
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes 1st Houston baby born in 2023
It's a boy! One family, who wasn't expecting the arrival of their little one until next week, is said to have welcomed the first newborn in Houston of the new year.
Houston Press
Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022
As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
KWTX
WATCH: Houston rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department Robbery Division Unit is asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of a rideshare driver. At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the driver received a request to pick up from a man named “MJ”...
Celebratory NYE gunfire nearly hits Houston 3-year-old in head, family says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A north Houston family is counting their blessings after a bullet missed their 3-year-old daughter’s head by mere inches on New Year’s Eve. They're blaming celebratory gunfire. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that happened at a home near the...
Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture
Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: January 2 to January 8, 2023
Kick off the new year with the whole family at the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, January 2 to Sunday, January 8, 2023. This week, teach the kids about the King of rock ‘n’ roll, catch an ice skating show, see the last of the holiday lights, and more.
Houston Museum Returns Looted Sarcophagus to Egypt
The Houston Museum of Natural Science has returned an ancient wooden sarcophagus to Egypt after determining that the artifact had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis and smuggled into the United States in 2008, The Guardian reports. In a Cairo ceremony, the Late Dynastic Period sarcophagus, which may contain the remains of a priest called Ankhenmaat, was given back to Egypt on Monday. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in announcing that the sarcophagus would be returned in the fall.Read it at Associated Press
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
houstonpettalk.com
Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife
The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Comments / 0