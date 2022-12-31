Read full article on original website
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
When another military offensive might happen in Ukraine, and what it would look like
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about when we might see another major military offensive in Ukraine. Let's bring in Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. We have found him in Germany. General, welcome to the program. And Happy New Year.
NPR
Moscow and Ukraine dispute the number of Russian soldiers killed in blast
Ukraine has carried out one of its deadliest attacks since the Russian invasion began. The New Year's Eve strike destroyed a barracks the Russian army was using to house newly mobilized soldiers in the Donetsk region. Russian officials acknowledge that 63 soldiers died. The Ukrainian government claims the death toll is in the hundreds. For more on this, we turn to Alexander Gabuev. He's a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace recently in Moscow. He joins us now from Istanbul. Alexander, good morning.
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
NPR
Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine could hardly matter more to the nations of Central Asia. Like Ukraine, they're also former Soviet republics and they, too, are in what Russia regards as its sphere of influence. So you might think the conflict was something everyone there would want to talk about, but it's a little more complicated than that, as NPR's Philip Reeves discovered during a visit to the capital of Uzbekistan.
NPR
Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Russia and Ukraine are both claiming Russian casualties following a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. The attack came as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Around midnight on New Year's Day, Ukrainian forces struck a building in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing, they...
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
NPR
Former RNC communications director discusses Congressman-elect George Santos' scandal
A new Congress takes office this week. And the big changes include a new majority in the House. Republicans very narrowly took charge in the fall election. But their early effort to set the agenda has been overshadowed by a fight over who gets to be speaker. And there's also the story of one newly elected Republican lawmaker.
NPR
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I recently made a reporting trip to Taiwan, where I was struck by how attitudes there are hardening towards the island's much...
NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president. EMILY FENG, HOST:. We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is...
NPR
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
NPR
Tens of thousands visit the Vatican to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI
The body of the former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on Saturday - lay in state on Monday for the first of three days before his funeral on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican today, where the body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state. The public viewing will last through Wednesday, and Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, will preside over the funeral on Thursday. From Rome, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli has more.
NPR
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
The Senate confirmed 97 federal judges during President Biden's first two years in office, setting records for the sheer numbers of jurists and their diversity. In the end, federal courts may be one of Biden's deepest legacies, since judges often get the last word on what the law means and how it plays out in people's lives.
NPR
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Scruff the "eco dog" helps clean up his town in central England by fetching hundreds of discarded plastic bottles. Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This 13-year-old border collie is doing his...
NPR
Republican Kevin McCarthy's future is in flux ahead of House speaker vote
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to communications strategist Brendan Buck about the future of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the party continues to scramble for a speaker. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. And we begin this hour with the standoff unfolding on Capitol Hill. The new Congress is set to...
NPR
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning. THOMAS REESE: Good morning. SCHMITZ: Father Reese, we just heard...
NPR
Why House speaker has been Kevin McCarthy's ultimate goal
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy ensured his place in history today by falling short in the first vote to become speaker of the House. Today marks the first time in a century - 100 years - that a speaker was not chosen on the first ballot. Gillian Brassil is a congressional...
NPR
Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?
As COVID spreads rapidly through China, rumors circulate about the effectiveness and safety of the Chinese-manufactured vaccines. But what does the scientific data actually say about these shots?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month....
