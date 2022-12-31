Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

