NPR
Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican
The body of former Pope Benedict XVI is on public view at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. The Vatican has announced that Thursday's funeral will be solemn and simple. INSKEEP: And NPR's Sylvia Poggioli will be covering it. She's on the line from Rome. Hi there, Sylvia. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE:...
NPR
Tens of thousands visit the Vatican to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI
Tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican today, where the body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state. The public viewing will last through Wednesday, and Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, will preside over the funeral on Thursday. From Rome, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli has more.
NPR
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Rev. Tom Reese, a senior analyst with the Religion News Service, about the legacy of the late Pope Benedict XIV. And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning.
NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president. EMILY FENG, HOST:. We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is...
NPR
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
This activist fights for migrants' lives in murky international waters
Many African migrants enter Europe through Spain, either by sea or through its border with Morocco. And in 2022, that migration was down, due in part to cooperation between the two countries. Their governments may see that as a success, but 2022 will also be remembered as the year when 23 migrants died trying to cross into the Spanish territory of Melilla from Morocco back on June 24. For pro-immigration activists like Helena Maleno, what happened that day represents just one more injustice in a battle she has been fighting for decades. NPR's Miguel Macias had the chance to talk with her, and he brings us this story.
NPR
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the New Year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It...
NPR
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
NPR
She was a popular yoga guru. Then she embraced QAnon conspiracy theories
Since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago, we've learned a lot about QAnon. It's a baseless conspiracy theory rooted in antisemitic tropes about elites worshipping Satan and drinking children's blood. And while the QAnon movement is most closely identified with the far right, it is also found in yoga and wellness circles. This is the story of one Los Angeles yoga influencer who went down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. Emily Guerin from member station KPCC and LAist reports.
