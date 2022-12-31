ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GMA’s Janai Norman recruits Gio Benitez and Dr Darien Sutton as her ‘backup dancers’ as they fill in for TJ and Amy

By Kirsty McCormack
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GOOD Morning America's Janai Norman has been having a great time on the show this week, and even found herself some "back up dancers."

Janai, 32, has been hosting GMA3 What You Need To Know alongside Gio Benitez as usual hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach remain off air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuLQ5_0jzoZek600
Good Morning America's Janai Norman has been having a great time on the show this week Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVjqH_0jzoZek600
Janai recruited co-hosts Gio Benitez and Dr Darien Sutton as her backup dancers in between the live broadcast Credit: INSTAGRAM

During Friday's broadcast, Gio took to Twitter and shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of him and Janai alongside dr Darien Sutton.

In the hilarious snap, Janai was stood center stage wearing a stunning burnt orange dress as Gio and Darien knelt down either side behind her.

He captioned the photo: "She wanted an album cover. She got an album cover."

And when Darien shared it on his own Instagram, he wrote alongside it: "Stand behind me so you look like my backup dancers," implying that Janai had instructed them to do so.

The trio were clearly having a whale of a time together on GMA.

Gio later shared a Boomerang selfie of him and Janai on Instagram and said: "Definitely ending this week with more smile lines than I started with. Thanks for the laughs to close out 2022, Janai!"

Usual hosts TJ and Amy have been off air for several weeks now after it was reported that they'd been having an affair.

However, the duo got a mention at the beginning of Friday's broadcast as Gio opened the show and said: "Thank you so much for joining us here for What You Need To Know.

"It feels good!" Janai butted in, as Gio continued: "It sure does! This is the last GMA3 of the year, we are in here for TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, I'm Gio Benitez..."

Hi co-host then said: "And I'm Janai Norman... Dr Darien Sutton for Dr Jen Ashton."

She then quipped: "As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, farewell!" before pulling an awkward face.

STEAMY VACATION

Meanwhile, TJ and Amy have jetted off on a loved-up Florida vacation.

The stars packed on the PDA with public make-out sessions as they enjoyed a steamy getaway in Miami this week.

Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, could not keep their hands off each other as they locked lips on the pier.

Amy, dressed in a black top and leopard-print skirt and wrapped her arm around her man, who sported a white T-shirt with khakis.

The smitten mom-of-two kissed TJ on the cheek, while he landed a peck on her shoulder.

The couple then continued their smooch-fest as they went to grab a bite at a nearby seaside restaurant.

LOVE DRAMA

Their trip to Miami comes after TJ filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28th in New York after 12 years of marriage.

At the end of November, the Daily Mail first reported that the hosts were involved in an apparent affair,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46I5Jc_0jzoZek600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4IlT_0jzoZek600

The pair - who started anchoring GMA together in 2020 - abruptly deleted their social media pages when news of the relationship emerged.

The TV personalities have been taken off the air while an investigation is being conducted into their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6UxH_0jzoZek600
Janai admitted it felt 'good' to be hosting the ABC show with Gio and Darien Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSoDG_0jzoZek600
Gio thanked his co-host Janai for the 'laughs' as they closed 2022 with the final show of the year Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ3dR_0jzoZek600
Usual hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been off air for several weeks after it was reported that they'd been having an affair Credit: ABC

Comments / 7

