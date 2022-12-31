Read full article on original website
Film Don't Lie | Scheming up Success vs South Carolina
South Carolina came out of the gates sprinting. They had a good opening script, were throwing the ball out of Wildcat, and threw the kitchen sink at Notre Dame when it came to gadget plays. It helped them take an early lead and they had full control of the game in the first half.
Game Thread | Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame (8-6, 0-3) at Boston College (7-7, 1-2) Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, Mass. - Notre Dame leads the all-time series 25-13. - Mike Brey is 19-4 against Boston College. - The Irish have made 77 three-pointers over the last eight games, which is good for...
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Defense in the Gator Bowl
South Carolina came out with a good opening script, just about every gadget play in their playbook, and played a tempo that wasn’t anything close to how fast they’ve played this season. It was what they had to do with so many key pieces missing from their roster.
Revisiting 49 Questions for Notre Dame Football Part I
Every summer, Notre Dame football has many questions to be answered and in 2022, the Fighting Irish had perhaps more than in past years as Marcus Freeman was entering his first season as the head man. To add to the excitement of the unknown, Freeman was also breaking in a...
2025 WR Jaime Ffrench Calls Notre Dame Offer "Priceless"
Jaime Ffrench didn’t even know he’d be at Notre Dame’s practice until the day before, so you can imagine the 2025 Florida receiver’s surprise to learn he was being offered a scholarship by the Irish during that practice. “I didn’t really know about it until...
ISD Video | AAB | Notre Dame OL Sullivan Absher Interview
SAN ANTONIO - Notre Dame offensive line signee Sullivan Absher speaks with ISD after Day 1 of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Absher talks about the first day of practice, the difference in the level of competition, what he’s looking to get out of the experience, playing with some of his future teammates, being a late addition to the game and more.
All-American Bowl | Day 1 Live Blog
SAN ANTONIO - Checking in from the Lone Star State. I’ll be down here all week covering the All-American Bowl, formerly known as the Army Bowl. Nine Notre Dame signee were invited to play in the game, but half of them aren’t expected to participate due to injury.
