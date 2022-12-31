Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
manchesterinklink.com
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
NHPR
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year
When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
WCAX
New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Medicaid expansion will be among the bills up for a vote this session in New Hampshire. Lawmakers in the Granite State reconvene this week for the start of the new legislative session. State law requires them to reauthorize Medicaid funding. Lawmakers say about 52,000 low-income Granite...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals seeing big uptick in wait times
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire are seeing incredible demands to start the new year and people are waiting longer and longer to be seen. “I would say on an average day, that people are waiting here about four hours, but I don't think this is...
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
Do You Still Need a Front License Plate in New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few weeks back, I found myself in a situation that’s impacted nearly all of us: after a long day of shopping, I pushed a cart full of purchases into a Target parking lot…and had no idea where I parked.
WMUR.com
2 longtime Republican activists vie for chairmanship of New Hampshire party
CONCORD, N.H. — As Republicans in Washington try to figure out who will be the next speaker of the House, Republicans in New Hampshire are looking for a new chairman to head the state party. Steve Stepanek is stepping away after four years at the helm of the New...
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
WMUR.com
Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
NHPR
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
mychamplainvalley.com
Covid-19 subvariant spreads throughout the region
The holidays have come and gone, but Covid-19 infections still linger over many. A sub-variant of the Omicron strain is rising throughout the nation, especially in the north-east. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the XBB.1.5 variant is quickly dominating the scales. It’s been spreading much more...
Harmony Montgomery case shows Mass. child welfare system is still troubled
BOSTON — It was a case that rocked New England. Harmony Montgomery, with parental arrangements in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, had gone missing while with her father, Adam Montgomery, after being placed in his care. Several months passed. She was nowhere to be found. The governors and welfare systems...
New Massachusetts Governor Healey Takes Huge Pay Raise
New year, new pay raises for lawmakers and constitutional officers on Beacon Hill. Even before she slid into the comfy leather seat being vacated by Republican Charlie Baker, new Massachusetts Governor Democrat Maura Healey got a hefty pay raise. So did members of the Massachusetts Legislature and other statewide constitutional...
commonwealthmagazine.org
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
