Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in...
8newsnow.com
Crowds gather for chance to win Mega Millions Jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Crowds gathered at Arizona Last Stop for a chance to win $785 million in the Mega Millions Jackpot. Patty Tomko and a group of friends, who drove from Las Vegas, were part of the crowd. They said they make a trip to buy lottery tickets anytime the jackpot reaches over a million dollars.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Notorious Piece of the Las Vegas Strip Sold; New Casino Likely
Most Las Vegas Strip deals are splashy with the land purchase sort of kicking off the publicity cycle for whatever massive casino, resort, or attraction might someday get built on the property. That's essentially what Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has done. The billionaire, who also owns the Golden Nugget...
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
8newsnow.com
Fewer people in Las Vegas receiving COVID vaccine booster
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Whether it’s a common cold, the flu, or COVID, this is the time of year that many are getting sick. While many out there are dealing with some sort of illness, not receiving additional vaccinations is becoming more commonplace. According to the CDC, 63% of...
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
Dog found shot and left for dead in east Las Vegas
A "miserable, but sweet and loving" dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was found on the side of the road with a fractured skull and multiple gunshot wounds, The Animal Foundation says.
8newsnow.com
$785 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs
Fake Republican Nevada electors texted about unfounded …. Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection. I-Team: Nevada Republicans sent National Archives …. The National Archives received documentation from Nevada's...
8newsnow.com
CCSD experiencing internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District said it’s experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning. This is the first day back to school following the holiday break. According to the school district, “Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Jan. 1, 2023
Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Jan. 1, 2023 6:15 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several...
8newsnow.com
“We’re not completely made of steel,” high school athletic safety following NFL player’s collapse
While Damar Hamlin’s injuries happened on the professional stage, student-athletes face physical risks on the field too, especially when regulators do not require medical personnel on-site. “We’re not completely made of steel,” high school …. While Damar Hamlin’s injuries happened on the professional stage, student-athletes face physical...
Only on 8: Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims' family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them.
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Missing adult last seen on New Year’s Eve found
Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
8newsnow.com
COVID-testing requirements for CES may impact turnout
With only two days until the Consumer Technology Show (CES) begins, many people have already started to arrive in Las Vegas. COVID-testing requirements for CES may impact turnout. With only two days until the Consumer Technology Show (CES) begins, many people have already started to arrive in Las Vegas. Fake...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Comments / 0