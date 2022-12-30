ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m.

Jerry’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 2, 12:20 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crowds gather for chance to win Mega Millions Jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Crowds gathered at Arizona Last Stop for a chance to win $785 million in the Mega Millions Jackpot. Patty Tomko and a group of friends, who drove from Las Vegas, were part of the crowd. They said they make a trip to buy lottery tickets anytime the jackpot reaches over a million dollars.
WHITE HILLS, AZ
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Piece of the Las Vegas Strip Sold; New Casino Likely

Most Las Vegas Strip deals are splashy with the land purchase sort of kicking off the publicity cycle for whatever massive casino, resort, or attraction might someday get built on the property. That's essentially what Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has done. The billionaire, who also owns the Golden Nugget...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fewer people in Las Vegas receiving COVID vaccine booster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Whether it’s a common cold, the flu, or COVID, this is the time of year that many are getting sick. While many out there are dealing with some sort of illness, not receiving additional vaccinations is becoming more commonplace. According to the CDC, 63% of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

$785 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

Fake Republican Nevada electors texted about unfounded …. Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection. I-Team: Nevada Republicans sent National Archives …. The National Archives received documentation from Nevada's...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

CCSD experiencing internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District said it’s experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning. This is the first day back to school following the holiday break. According to the school district, “Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Jan. 1, 2023

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Jan. 1, 2023 6:15 p.m. Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada’s 31st …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/republican-joe-lombardo-sworn-in-as-nevadas-31st-governor/. Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes …. It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

“We’re not completely made of steel,” high school athletic safety following NFL player’s collapse

While Damar Hamlin’s injuries happened on the professional stage, student-athletes face physical risks on the field too, especially when regulators do not require medical personnel on-site. “We’re not completely made of steel,” high school …. While Damar Hamlin’s injuries happened on the professional stage, student-athletes face physical...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

COVID-testing requirements for CES may impact turnout

With only two days until the Consumer Technology Show (CES) begins, many people have already started to arrive in Las Vegas. COVID-testing requirements for CES may impact turnout. With only two days until the Consumer Technology Show (CES) begins, many people have already started to arrive in Las Vegas. Fake...
LAS VEGAS, NV

