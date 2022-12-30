ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, TX

Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

