fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail train, court documents say
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man accused of shooting a woman several times on a METRORail train. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Mary Jo Kelly, 27. He was arrested on New Year's Eve by METRO police based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday, according to Houston police.
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
coveringkaty.com
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the suspect, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Appliances worth thousands of dollars taken from Fifth Ward home on same day as delivery
The items that were stolen were two water heaters, a dishwasher, and vent pipe parts, and in minutes, they were taken by thieves that the homeowner called "professionals."
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
