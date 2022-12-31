May the 7, 8, and 10 years old girls rest in eternal peace with God our Saviour. May the 63 year old grandmother and the 1 girl and 1 boy survive. May the 7 month old make a full recovery. In Jesus divine and loving name..... AMEN 🕊️🤍✝️😇❤️🙏
God bless these special Grandparents!!!!! 6, now 3, grandkids......supported in loving hands..... r.i.p to those tragically lost and many prayers for this family
Our HEAVENLY FATHER has little beautiful special Angels in Heaven and these beautiful children will rejoice there forever. Prayers for all the other children and their Grandmother to make it through with our HEAVENLY FATHER'S help and miracles. God please bless all the children, animals, and good people of the world. HEAVENLY FATHER please heal them all. Amen and Amen again and again. 🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
