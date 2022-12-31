PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today will be another mild and above average day with highs around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. Daily average High: 37° Low: 23°Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:07 PMFIRST ALERT: NoneAWARE: Flood Advisory for Ohio River in Pittsburgh until 1:00 PM Thursday. More rain through today and possible t-storm.Today will be another mild and above average day with highs around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. More rain is expected through the day and even some rumbles of thunder. Wind gusts will also be around 20-25 mph at times. There's a chance for isolated flooding but the only Flood Advisory in...

