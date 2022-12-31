ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 3 Ohio State rebounds vs No. 14 Michigan to stay perfect

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPkMF_0jzncbhj00

Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight game, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone No. 14 Michigan 66-57 on Saturday.

Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season.

Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.

In the first half, there were a combined 23 turnovers and neither team could make an outside shot until late in the first half.

NO. 2 STANFORD 101, ARIZONA STATE 69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State for its eighth straight victory.

Birthday girl Cameron Brink contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, and Haley Jones had 16 points, seven boards and a pair of steals for the Cardinal (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points and junior transfer from Kentucky Treasure Hunt added 19 for Arizona State (7-6, 0-2), which shot just 4 for 20 in the opening quarter to fall behind 26-13.

NO. 8 CONNECTICUT 61, MARQUETTE 48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead UConn past Marquette.

Aaliyah Edwards had nine points and eight reboundsm and Juhasz added nine points and 10 rebounds for UConn (11-2, 4-0 Big East).

Liza Carlen had 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette (9-5, 2-3).

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 81, TEXAS TECH 58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and Lexi Donarski 21, as Iowa State used a strong finish to beat Texas Tech in the teams' Big 12 Conference opener.

The Cyclones came into the game following a 13-day layoff after beating No. 25 Villanova, 74-62. Their Dec. 22 game with Drake was cancelled because of an Iowa blizzard.

Bre’Amber Scott led Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1) with 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jazmaine Lewis came off the bench to add 13 points and grab six rebounds.

Iowa State’s fifth-year senior post Beatriz Jordao announced that she is medically retiring from basketball after dealing with a chronic leg injury.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 62, CALIFORNIA 56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cate Reese scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Shaina Pellington added 12 points and Arizona beat California for its fifth straight victory.

Kailyn Gilbert scored 10 points for Arizona (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Jayda Curry led Cal (9-4, 0-2) with 13 points — eight in the fourth quarter — but was just 4-of-17 shooting. Leilani McIntosh scored 12 points, Kemery Martin 11 and Ugonne Onyiah added 10.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 96, MARYMOUNT 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 22 and Gonzaga won its 30th straight over Loyola Marymount.

Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for the Bulldogs (14-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference) and McKayla Williams had 11.

Gonzaga, which has won seven straight, was 14 of 23 (61%) from long distance and 21 of 38 (55%) on two-point shots.

Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points for the Lions (4-11, 1-3).

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 98, WEST VIRGINIA 77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, Madi Williams scored 24 and Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

Taylor Robertson scored 18 for the Sooners (11-1, 1-0), shooting 6 for 10 from behind the arc. It was the 41st game of her career that the redshirt senior has made at least five 3s in a game.

JJ Quinerly finished with a career-high 28 points shooting 10 for 15 and Madisen Smith scored 23 for the Mountaineers (9-3, 0-1).

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 92, DEPAUL 82

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, including seven straight late in the game to lead Creighton past DePaul.

Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter DePaul took its final lead, 82-80, but didn’t score again. Jensen kicked off a 12-0 game-ending run with four free throws and a 3-pointer.

Morgan Maly added 20 points and eight rebounds with Molly Mogensen scoring 12 points and Rachael Saunders 10 for the Bluejays (9-4, 3-2 Big East), who won after consecutive losses to ranked teams Arkansas, Stanford and UConn.

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow finished with 33 points on 14-of-36 shooting with 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season. Kendall Holmes made 5 of 6 3-pointers for 15 points. Darrione Rogers also had 15 points, with eight assists. Anaya Peoples added 13 points.

NO. 22 KANSAS 80, OKLAHOMA 65

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 23 ponts and Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double, leading Kansas past Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The Jayhawks (11-1) led 58-52 after three quarters before going on a 17-5 run in the first seven minutes of the final quarter to seal it.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6 senior center, scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Jayhawks (11-1). Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points for Kansas and reserve Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 11.

Reserve Lior Garzon scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 9 for the Cowgirls (10-3). Claire Chastain added 14 points and Terryn Milton 12.

NO. 23 BAYLOR 64, TCU 42

WACO, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Bickle sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3).

Sarah Andrews and Bickle scored five points apiece and the Lady Bears sank half of their 12 shots to grab a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

Lucy Ibeh scored nine points to lead the Horned Frogs (6-6), who shot 31% and made just 1 of 12 from distance.

NO. 25 ST. JOHN'S 68, GEORGETOWN 48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John’s dominated the second quarter to roll over Georgetown and extend the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0.

Unique Drake made four of five 3-pointers and added 18 points for St. John’s (4-0 Big East), which is now three shy of its longest winning streak set in the 1983-84 season. Kadaja Bailey added 12 points and Jillian Archer had nine with 17 rebounds.

Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 1-4).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Husker fans know Ryan Day decision spells trouble at OSU

Maybe more than any other Big Ten fanbase, Nebraska football fans know that if Ryan Day is giving up play calling, it might be the beginning of the end. Since losing to Michigan earlier this year, Ryan Day has been under fire from Ohio State fans. While I initially laughed off the idea that he might really be on the hot seat, it appears he’s feeling the pressure of not winning on the biggest stage. Any Nebraska football fan who has been paying attention knows that the latest reported move could very well mean that 2023 will be a make-or-break season for Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver

Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy