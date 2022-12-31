No. 3 Ohio State rebounds vs No. 14 Michigan to stay perfect

Taylor Mikesell scored 16 points and Rikki Harris added 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight game, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone No. 14 Michigan 66-57 on Saturday.

Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season.

Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.

In the first half, there were a combined 23 turnovers and neither team could make an outside shot until late in the first half.

NO. 2 STANFORD 101, ARIZONA STATE 69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State for its eighth straight victory.

Birthday girl Cameron Brink contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots, and Haley Jones had 16 points, seven boards and a pair of steals for the Cardinal (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points and junior transfer from Kentucky Treasure Hunt added 19 for Arizona State (7-6, 0-2), which shot just 4 for 20 in the opening quarter to fall behind 26-13.

NO. 8 CONNECTICUT 61, MARQUETTE 48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead UConn past Marquette.

Aaliyah Edwards had nine points and eight reboundsm and Juhasz added nine points and 10 rebounds for UConn (11-2, 4-0 Big East).

Liza Carlen had 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette (9-5, 2-3).

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 81, TEXAS TECH 58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and Lexi Donarski 21, as Iowa State used a strong finish to beat Texas Tech in the teams' Big 12 Conference opener.

The Cyclones came into the game following a 13-day layoff after beating No. 25 Villanova, 74-62. Their Dec. 22 game with Drake was cancelled because of an Iowa blizzard.

Bre’Amber Scott led Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1) with 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Jazmaine Lewis came off the bench to add 13 points and grab six rebounds.

Iowa State’s fifth-year senior post Beatriz Jordao announced that she is medically retiring from basketball after dealing with a chronic leg injury.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 62, CALIFORNIA 56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cate Reese scored six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Shaina Pellington added 12 points and Arizona beat California for its fifth straight victory.

Kailyn Gilbert scored 10 points for Arizona (11-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Jayda Curry led Cal (9-4, 0-2) with 13 points — eight in the fourth quarter — but was just 4-of-17 shooting. Leilani McIntosh scored 12 points, Kemery Martin 11 and Ugonne Onyiah added 10.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 96, MARYMOUNT 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 22 and Gonzaga won its 30th straight over Loyola Marymount.

Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for the Bulldogs (14-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference) and McKayla Williams had 11.

Gonzaga, which has won seven straight, was 14 of 23 (61%) from long distance and 21 of 38 (55%) on two-point shots.

Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points for the Lions (4-11, 1-3).

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA 98, WEST VIRGINIA 77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, Madi Williams scored 24 and Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

Taylor Robertson scored 18 for the Sooners (11-1, 1-0), shooting 6 for 10 from behind the arc. It was the 41st game of her career that the redshirt senior has made at least five 3s in a game.

JJ Quinerly finished with a career-high 28 points shooting 10 for 15 and Madisen Smith scored 23 for the Mountaineers (9-3, 0-1).

NO. 21 CREIGHTON 92, DEPAUL 82

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, including seven straight late in the game to lead Creighton past DePaul.

Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter DePaul took its final lead, 82-80, but didn’t score again. Jensen kicked off a 12-0 game-ending run with four free throws and a 3-pointer.

Morgan Maly added 20 points and eight rebounds with Molly Mogensen scoring 12 points and Rachael Saunders 10 for the Bluejays (9-4, 3-2 Big East), who won after consecutive losses to ranked teams Arkansas, Stanford and UConn.

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow finished with 33 points on 14-of-36 shooting with 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season. Kendall Holmes made 5 of 6 3-pointers for 15 points. Darrione Rogers also had 15 points, with eight assists. Anaya Peoples added 13 points.

NO. 22 KANSAS 80, OKLAHOMA 65

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 23 ponts and Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double, leading Kansas past Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The Jayhawks (11-1) led 58-52 after three quarters before going on a 17-5 run in the first seven minutes of the final quarter to seal it.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6 senior center, scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Jayhawks (11-1). Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points for Kansas and reserve Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 11.

Reserve Lior Garzon scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 9 for the Cowgirls (10-3). Claire Chastain added 14 points and Terryn Milton 12.

NO. 23 BAYLOR 64, TCU 42

WACO, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Bickle sank 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bears (10-3).

Sarah Andrews and Bickle scored five points apiece and the Lady Bears sank half of their 12 shots to grab a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

Lucy Ibeh scored nine points to lead the Horned Frogs (6-6), who shot 31% and made just 1 of 12 from distance.

NO. 25 ST. JOHN'S 68, GEORGETOWN 48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John’s dominated the second quarter to roll over Georgetown and extend the best start in Red Storm history to 13-0.

Unique Drake made four of five 3-pointers and added 18 points for St. John’s (4-0 Big East), which is now three shy of its longest winning streak set in the 1983-84 season. Kadaja Bailey added 12 points and Jillian Archer had nine with 17 rebounds.

Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points for the Hoyas (8-6, 1-4).

