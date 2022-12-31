ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

By Sapna Pal
 4 days ago
Votesmart
3d ago

Why didn't these schools install ventilation systems to improve air quality in school buildings? What did they do with the money provided for this

Ben Cash
2d ago

We never bothered with masks before but now that everyone has been brainwashed to think a mask will save your life that’s all they want to force us to do

Kamran
2d ago

First, the advisory was issued for the senior citizens and now for the school children to take precautions against COVID-19, flu and RSV; like wearing a proper mask, etc. Thousands of people are dying from COVID and flu each month in the US. The Chinese travelers will be infecting more in the coming days.

