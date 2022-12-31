Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Cost of Living in the Tri-state Area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut is Rising.
At least among those of us in the tri-state area, the secular New Year has been met with some grumbling. In New York, the cost of fuel, electricity, and natural gas is rising. After being exempt for seven months, New York’s fuel tax returned to its regular rate of 33 cents a gallon at the start of the new year.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Rising Rates of Hunger in New Jersey Aid Reduced Due to Rising Prices, Study Finds
Wow, a year really does make a difference. According to a survey by the non-profit Hunger Free America, the number of persons in New Jersey who went hungry increased by 89% during the same time period in 2021 and 2022. The investigation revealed, using federal data, that the number of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Proud to Be a Jersey Girl/boy: The Rose Parade Will Recognise New Jerseyans Who Have Donated or Received Organs.
The Rose Procession is an event that takes place every year on January 1st, and in 2023, there was some New Jersey representation in the parade. The Rose Parade is an annual event. : News Flash: The New Jersey Senate Has Passed a Bill to Limit Concealed Carry. It Will...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of Oregon Has Implemented a New Paid Leave Scheme.
A report from KPTV in Portland, Oregon, says: Workers in Oregon will soon see a new deduction in their paychecks to cover the cost of paid family and medical leave, as the state has just passed a law mandating this benefit. The state of Oregon has implemented paid leave as...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Has a Fine of $200 for Using a Navigation App While Driving.
New Jersey’s anti-texting while driving rules now have a clearer definition thanks to a ruling from a state appeals court. The court basically concluded that while using navigation software on a phone is acceptable, entering the app’s password is not. : What You Need to Know About Your...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Trooper Ag Says 26-year-old Driver Was Killed During Police Pursuit on I-95 in Maryland
On New Year’s Weekend in Maryland, a police pursuit of a New Jersey lady who had fled to Baltimore lasted nine miles before the woman lost control of her vehicle and was killed. Julie Clark, a resident of Tenafly, was stopped by a Maryland state trooper around 12:10 p.m....
newjerseylocalnews.com
Smith Haven Mall: 28-year-old Woman Fraudulently Reported Bomb and Gun Threats, According to Police.
At the Smith Haven Mall on January 1st, a woman falsely reported bomb and gun threats. Officers say it all went down on Sunday at 4 o’clock when they got a text message reporting a bomb threat at the Lake Grove mall. The same number also sent another text...
Comments / 0