ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

The State of Oregon Has Implemented a New Paid Leave Scheme.

A report from KPTV in Portland, Oregon, says: Workers in Oregon will soon see a new deduction in their paychecks to cover the cost of paid family and medical leave, as the state has just passed a law mandating this benefit. The state of Oregon has implemented paid leave as...
OREGON STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Has a Fine of $200 for Using a Navigation App While Driving.

New Jersey’s anti-texting while driving rules now have a clearer definition thanks to a ruling from a state appeals court. The court basically concluded that while using navigation software on a phone is acceptable, entering the app’s password is not. : What You Need to Know About Your...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy