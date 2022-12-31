ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, VA

WSLS

Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
RADFORD, VA
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem. Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.” The suspect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

RPD investigating aggravated assault on New Years Morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been hospitalized with a serious injury from a gunshot in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on New Year’s Day at 4:56 a.m. in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound that didn’t appear to be life-threatening but serious. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation and a preliminary investigation shows the man walked to the area after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
yadkinripple.com

Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges

A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
YADKINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman dead after shooting on Cridland Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Cridland Road Sunday. Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for suspects that stole $19k worth of cigarettes

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who robbed a tobacco shop in Pulaski County. Deputies report the pair stole approximately $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes. Additional details about the incident are limited at this time. Anyone with...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

One person killed in Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

