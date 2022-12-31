Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 3 men charged with kidnapping in North Carolina; victim left home ‘screaming for help’
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men face kidnapping charges after an incident that took place on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies said they […]
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem. Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.” The suspect […]
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigating aggravated assault on New Years Morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been hospitalized with a serious injury from a gunshot in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on New Year’s Day at 4:56 a.m. in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say when they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound that didn’t appear to be life-threatening but serious. They say the man is not cooperating with the investigation and a preliminary investigation shows the man walked to the area after being shot. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
Drive-by shooting, crash, injures 1 in Winston-Salem on New Year’s Day: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that left one person hurt on New Year’s Day. At around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. At the scene, officers found that a white […]
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
yadkinripple.com
Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges
A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.
1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
Woman dead after shooting on Cridland Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Cridland Road Sunday. Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators...
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
NC man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant is denied — for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for suspects that stole $19k worth of cigarettes
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who robbed a tobacco shop in Pulaski County. Deputies report the pair stole approximately $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes. Additional details about the incident are limited at this time. Anyone with...
WXII 12
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
WXII 12
19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
