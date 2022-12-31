ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
1440 WROK

Illinois Hidden Gem Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Attractions

This hidden gem in the heart of Chicago, Illinois is seriously one of the most underrated attractions you'll ever find in America. For Christmas, my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to a museum in Illinois that I have never heard of. I thought only the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, and Shedd Aquarium were the most sought out attractions in Chicago.
Eater

Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location

River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
luxury-houses.net

Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL

The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
thereporteronline.net

Oak Park’s Ellie Mariyo looks to spread body positivity

Elizabeth “Ellie” Mariyo has the words “Plus Size Joy” next to her name on her TikTok channel. The words “Big Girls deserve amazing lives” also rest underneath her moniker. With nearly 150,000 followers on that platform and another nearly 35,000 followers on Instagram, Mariyo...
947wls.com

America band coming to Chicago – Two Tour Dates

It wouldn’t be a new year without a string of new America tour dates popping up, with leaders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell tagging nine new stops onto the band’s 2023 itinerary. As it stands now, America kicks things off on January 12th. The new dates include two...
whatnowchicago.com

Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch

Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
cwbchicago.com

Video shows burglars raiding Mag Mile luxury boutique on Christmas morning

Chicago — Newly released surveillance video shows a three-man burglary team raiding a high-end Magnificent Mile boutique on Christmas morning. Chicago police released the footage as they try to track down the thieves. CWB Chicago first told you about the break-in last month. In the footage, three burglars arrive...
classicchicagomagazine.com

Children’s Museum 40th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating that “Play Never Gets Old” particularly at the Chicago Children’s Museum which just observed its 40th anniversary, a recent glorious Gala raised $1.36 million to support programs at its Navy Pier museum location and at schools and communities across the city. Jennifer Farrington , President and...
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
aroundthetownchicago.com

” I Scream, You Scream- We All Scream for Ice Cream” The winner is?

The results are in- the voting is over! For the second year, it turns out that WGN’s Paul Lisnek’s flavor has been declared the winner of the “newsman” from WGN. Yes, despite competitor Steve Dale’s declarations that the voting was “rigged”, the proof was in the pudding ( an old saying), or should we say “pothole”!
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
fox32chicago.com

A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks is tired of being called 'nice'

CHICAGO - Two-time Oscar-winning legend Tom Hanks stars in the new dramatic comedy A MAN CALLED OTTO, hitting limited theaters this Friday before going wide on January 13th. In the film, Hanks plays a depressed man at the lowest point in his life who is known around the neighborhood as being unfriendly – the exact opposite of Hanks’ famous nice guy persona.
WGN TV

Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CBS Chicago

Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight. Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.Police are searching for the attackers. 
