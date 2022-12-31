Read full article on original website
Kentucky Attorney General Announces More Than $197 Million Settlement with Pharmacies CVS, Walgreens for Role in Opioid Epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 30, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. Kentucky will receive over $197 million. “Our office is vigorously working to end the opioid crisis, and this $197 settlement with CVS...
Kentucky’s medical cannabis policy takes effect Jan. 1
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state.
Beshear’s medical cannabis order takes effect, but access for most isn’t easy
People with a medical provider’s statement saying they have at least one of 21 specified medical conditions can now possess up to eight ounces of marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kentucky, if they bought it legally in another state, under an executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear that took effect Jan. 1.
BESHEAR’S MEDICAL CANNABIS ORDER MAY NEED MORE WORK: NO DISPENSARIES IN STATE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hemp has drastically changed Dee Dee Taylor’s life for the better. Before using cannabis products, Taylor’s husband experienced two to four seizures a month. What You Need To Know. Jan. 1, 2023 medical cannabis will be legal for those who qualify under Gov. Beshear’s...
Kentucky teachers hoping retention and funding are addressed by lawmakers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday was a school night for students across Kentucky as they head back to class after winter break. Tuesday is also the “first day” for lawmakers in Frankfort for the 2023 legislative session. Teachers say the last few years have been challenging in the...
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
House Bill 4 takes effect, will impact unemployment for Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — House Bill 4 will take effect on Sunday and will impact unemployment for Kentuckians. The bill will lower the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefit. Instead of 26 weeks, unemployment recipients will have between 12 and 24 weeks -- depending on the statewide unemployment rate.
Kentucky NORML, an advocacy group for legalizing, regulating medical cannabis, to visit Capitol Tuesday
On January 3rd, Kentucky NORML, will be joined by multiple organizations, coming together at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to show legislators the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the Commonwealth. Organizations from across the political spectrum will join together to stand in solidarity to...
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
Gov. Beshear’s executive order takes effect as marijuana activists push for more reform
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor put pen to paper back in November, and as of Sunday, the ink dried on his new executive order. If you meet a few requirements and one of 21 medical conditions, you can now legally possess cannabis in Kentucky. “That is having under eight...
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/1: Congressman Hal Rogers; Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Hal Rogers and Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown. Congressman Hal Rogers has represented Kentucky’s fifth district since his election in 1980. Now, he’s the longest-serving member of the House and...
Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
Here are some new laws that go into effect in Tennessee in 2023
Laws across the country are taking effect in various states with the new year. Tennessee's include a new wine and liquor law that will remove case discounts.
Ky. justice reform coalition outlines 2023 legislative goals
Kentucky Smart on Crime, a criminal justice reform coalition, wants to see legislation this year that will better support people with mental health issues and substance use disorder.
