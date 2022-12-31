ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
wdrb.com

Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
My 1053 WJLT

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WHAS11

Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
