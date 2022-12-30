Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.

TYLER, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO