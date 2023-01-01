Here Are 16 TV Shows From 2022 Considered The Very Best Of The Year By Fans
We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community what they would name the best TV show of 2022. Here are some of their go-to picks in case you need something to binge before the ball drops on New Year's Eve:
1. Stranger Things
2. Wednesday
3. Warrior Nun
4. The Boys
5. Atlanta
6. Severance
7. Better Things
8. Ms. Marvel
9. Reservation Dogs
10. Abbott Elementary
11. Better Call Saul
12. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
13. The Sandman
14. Reboot
15. The Bear
16. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Which TV show would you add to this list? Add your pick in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
