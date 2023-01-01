Here Are 16 TV Shows From 2022 Considered The Very Best Of The Year By Fans

"I know it technically first aired last December, but since most of Season 1 and all of Season 2 (so far) have been in 2022, I think it counts.

It's smart, it's hilarious, it's goofy, it's fun, its just a 10/10 show all around. And it's doing all of that while also highlighting the struggles of teachers in low income public schools and also setting up the next great sitcom couple. Everyone should watch it."

— foragoodtimenotalongtime