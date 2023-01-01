ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 16 TV Shows From 2022 Considered The Very Best Of The Year By Fans

By Michele Bird
We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community what they would name the best TV show of 2022. Here are some of their go-to picks in case you need something to binge before the ball drops on New Year's Eve:

1. Stranger Things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPpY1_0jzn4CrV00

"Having just watched all of Stranger Things just this year, I would honestly say that it was the best. Stranger Things just kept me on the edge of my seat."

aries97

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKI33_0jzn4CrV00

" Wednesday is incredible in every way. Jenna Ortega is amazing in the role. She is queen. Wednesday is queen."

pplpwrawesome

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Warrior Nun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEbq5_0jzn4CrV00

"By far the best cinematography, character development, storytelling, female-led, sapphic, and slow-burning series I have ever watched."

uengrebecca

" Warrior Nun , end of poll."

cutepoisonfitz

"While I have nunthing against the other shows, Warrior Nun takes the prize. Bar nun."

nuadin

"Nothing beats it. #SaveWarriorNun"

katz1

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. The Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWDPl_0jzn4CrV00

"It was bigger, bolder, and wilder than the previous seasons combined. Jensen Ackles was an AMAZING addition, and the addition of Payback made for a rich, contextualized history of Vought. The season finale alone had me on the edge of my seat, screaming and just in shock the entire time."

saraho4a20298d2

Jasper Savage / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZJm3_0jzn4CrV00

"Best show this year was Atlanta . The series finale was *chefs kiss*."

vangoghsear

Oliver Upton / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Severance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7NNK_0jzn4CrV00

" Severance was one of the most original, creative shows ever, and it awed me this year. The idea of the show is not only extremely compelling, but also pertains to today's capitalist culture and poses philosophical conundrums without being preachy. Plus, the ironic humor about office culture weaved throughout the show was a delight. Severance made my year, and I wait excitedly for the next season!"

hiitsnicetomeetyou

Atsushi Nishijima / © Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Better Things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAu27_0jzn4CrV00

" Better Things has always been fantastic. The final season this year was just amazing perfection."

moswald74

Suzanne Tenner / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Ms. Marvel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VaAi_0jzn4CrV00

mollymorgen

Daniel McFadden / © Disney+/Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Reservation Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otGKl_0jzn4CrV00

" Reservation Dogs forever. This kind of representation of Indigenous people, the community and love there is so important. I cried in nearly every episode. Yes, because the show itself was moving, but also because I've never really gotten to see our ceremonies represented like that, to hear Native slang and to hear 'LANDBACK' on f--king TV was amazing."

isabellamariannavictoria

Shane Brown / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Abbott Elementary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntDy4_0jzn4CrV00

"I know it technically first aired last December, but since most of Season 1 and all of Season 2 (so far) have been in 2022, I think it counts.

It's smart, it's hilarious, it's goofy, it's fun, its just a 10/10 show all around. And it's doing all of that while also highlighting the struggles of teachers in low income public schools and also setting up the next great sitcom couple. Everyone should watch it."

foragoodtimenotalongtime

Prashant Gupta / ABC via Getty Images

11. Better Call Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHYEm_0jzn4CrV00

serenafischer

Greg Lewis / © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

12. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353AeN_0jzn4CrV00

" She Hulk was the best superhero show this year."

kelyhernandez

© Disney+ / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. The Sandman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Iik4_0jzn4CrV00

irinicela9

Liam Daniel / © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Reboot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H42me_0jzn4CrV00

"Everything you need in a comedy! Funny, creative, great acting, writing, and an amazing ensemble."

jamesarthurwrites

© Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. The Bear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqGj2_0jzn4CrV00

duleesha

© FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6BlJ_0jzn4CrV00

" Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a masterpiece. I couldn’t wait for the next episode to come out each week. Despite some of the negativity toward the show, I thought the creators did a good job of bringing the narrative to life, and some of the visuals were breathtaking."

alih1

Matt Grace / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Which TV show would you add to this list? Add your pick in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

