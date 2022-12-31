ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

Sullivan signs with Union

By Joshua Kalb Contributing Writer
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkGne_0jzn0W7x00
Lewis County girls’ softball player Kayla Sullivan signs to play college ball with Union College.

VANCEBURG — Lewis County softball has become a pipeline for sending players to the college level.

Most recently, senior Kayla Sullivan signed with Union College. Sullivan will take her talents to Barbourville, home of the Union Bulldogs.

The Lewis County senior started playing softball at just four years old and knew right away that it was the perfect sport for her. Her passion paid off throughout her travel ball and high school career.

“Like most girls that love the game of softball, I dreamed of playing for big Power Five schools,” Sullivan said.

She started her varsity career for Lewis County in just 7th grade. Kayla had always played catcher, but as she started playing at the high school level, she became a weapon at so many other positions. She could play catcher, plus several positions in both the infield and outfield.

“By the time I started as a varsity player for Lewis County High School in 7th grade, between high school and travel ball, I had become a true utility player and was playing both middle infield positions, catching, playing all outfield positions and occasionally filling in at third base,” Sullivan said.

She wasn’t just a threat on one side of the ball, but both. Sullivan broke the high school home run record in just her second year of playing varsity softball. Not as a freshman, sophomore, or even junior, but as an 8th grader.

The success continued, as she now heads into her final season as a Lady Lion. As a junior, Kayla led the team in many categories, including 64 runs, 76 hits, and a .608 batting average. She also hit eight homeruns and was tied for second on the team in RBI.

Just as Sullivan had the dream to become a star softball player, she also decided as a freshman that she wanted to become a nurse.

“As I traveled around, I had the opportunity to talk with many coaches at all levels of college ball from Juco up to D1. It didn’t take me long to realize that I was looking for a smaller college where I could play softball but also pursue my career in nursing,” Sullivan said.

Kayla attended a softball camp in Union and immediately knew it was perfect for her.

“I instantly fell in love with the campus and community. Coach (Rachel) Ross is amazing, and the nursing department is top notch. They do an amazing job at working hand in hand with each other and I knew then that I wanted to be a Bulldog,” said Sullivan.

Union is an NAIA school, apart of the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Heading into her senior season for Lewis County, Sullivan has put up fantastic numbers in her career so far including a .480 batting average, 21 homeruns, 159 runs scored, 125 RBI, and 69 stolen bases.

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fairbanks Defense Turns Out The Lights…Again

CLAY – What it is up with the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team and its aversion to giving up points?. The Lady Panthers were invited to play in the Clay Eagle Holiday Classic at Clay High School over the holidays and they happily agreed. After defeating Huron by 17 points in the semifinals, Fairbanks thumped host Clay, 38-18, in the Championship Game.
FAIRBANKS, AK
WKYT 27

New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night. It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello. When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
FLATWOODS, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy