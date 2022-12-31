ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA

Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023

New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Zion Williamson medical update

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Get to Know Neemias Queta

Though Neemias Queta hasn’t been living in the United States long, his love for hoops has lived with him throughout most of his life. Queta, the 7’0” Portugal native, has been balling since the age of 10, earning his first taste of basketball experience with F.C Barreirense, a Portuguese sports academy. Before eventually arising to become the club’s first NBA player, Queta played for Barreirense for eight seasons and eventually earned a scholarship offer from Utah State.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the last string of games are any indication, the Indiana Pacers are in for an exciting start to 2023. Riding three straight wins, the Pacers (20-17) look to carry their positive momentum into the new year when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111

76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.03.2023

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavs 145, Bulls 134. OT (Bulls: 16-21, 7-12 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 44 pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 71 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Cavs: Love: 17. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Cavs: Mitchell 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Donovan Mitchell scored a career...
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Mitchell hits record 71, Cavs take Bulls in OT

Down 21 points with just under two minutes to play in the first half, their team struggling and without two of its starters, Cavalier fans had no idea of the history they were about to witness in the second stanza. Donovan Mitchell provided that historic performance – posting an offensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Willie Green, Jacque Vaughn named NBA Coaches of the Month

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green and Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for December. Green guided the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in the month, while Vaughn and the Nets went 12-1 in December thanks to a 12-game winning streak. Other...
CARLISLE, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Nuggets 123, Celtics 111

The Nuggets woke up with hot hands to start off the New Year. As a result, this game was over before it even started. Denver was on fire from the opening tip and never cooled off during its matchup with the Celtics. The Nuggets shot an absurd 66.7 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from 3-point range during the opening frame en route to a 37-point quarter.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Gary Payton II Available For Monday's Game Versus Pistons

It took a little longer than expected, but Gary Payton II is close to making his debut as a Trail Blazer as the calendar turns over to 2023. After missing the first 35 games of the season as he rehabilitated from offseason surgery, Payton II is not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game versus the Pistons at Moda Center, the first contest of 2023 for the Trail Blazers. This is the first time this season that his status has been listed as anything other than “out,” which presumably means he'll play his first minutes of the season Monday night.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Horry Scale: Tyler Herro stuns Jazz to close out NBA's 2022 schedule

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Pelicans practice report: New Orleans will be without both star forwards at least for short-term

New Orleans has gone 4-1 when both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are sidelined for the same game this season, an encouraging team statistic, but also a circumstance the Pelicans hoped they would not face again anytime soon. Instead, Wednesday’s home game vs. Houston will feature the sixth time this season that the club does not have the services of either All-Star participant from early this decade (Ingram was a 2020 selection, Williamson earned the honor in 2021).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Denver Takes Home Win Streak into Matchup with Boston

Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston. The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO

