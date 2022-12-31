Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review
This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
myneworleans.com
Johnny Altobello III
The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Touro hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year
Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War Two veteran and Louisiana native has passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,’ said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II...
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
