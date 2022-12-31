ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review

This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55

Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Johnny Altobello III

The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy