Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls
Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime victory, Donovan Mitchell set the record for most points scored against the Bulls in the franchise's 56-year history.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell's astounding 71-point game
Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points. A capital-G Game already, with the last pair sending the game to overtime — off his own missed free throw. Then he added another 13 in the 145-134 OT win. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Here’s what the NBA family thought of Spida’s career night:
NBA
Donovan Mitchell scores Cavs' franchise-record, career-best 71 points in OT win
A 70-point game is a rarity in the NBA: just 11 in league history, heading into 2023. Make it 12. Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell did the unimaginable, erupting for a career-high 71 points to notch an incredible 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls. He becomes just...
NBA
Bulls hold off Pistons 132-118, LaVine drops 43 points
Yeah, that Zach LaVine; that’s the ticket. Which the Bulls may finally be punching with their fifth win in six games Friday, 132-118 over the Detroit Pistons led by LaVine’s season-high 43 points with 15 of 20 overall shooting and five of nine threes. Throw in the team high six assists, two steals and eight free throws, and if it’s not quite Luka or Jokić. But it’s pretty special when you consider DeMar DeRozan isn’t far away and is coming off 42 points in Wednesday overtime win against Milwaukee.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
Bulls Succumb to Cavaliers Comeback Behind Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the last string of games are any indication, the Indiana Pacers are in for an exciting start to 2023. Riding three straight wins, the Pacers (20-17) look to carry their positive momentum into the new year when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) look to snap a six game losing streak on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets (23-12) at Target Center. Minnesota Fell to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, 116-104. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 30 points, while D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points in the game.
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
PODCAST » GP2 Debuts, Hart Surveys The Season Thus Far On The Brief Case
A happy 2023 to all the listeners out there. Before the Trail Blazers play their first game of the new year, after which they'll head out for a three-game trip, wanted to get the 15th edition of The Brief Case up and available where ever you get your podcasts... Topics...
NBA
Gary Payton II Available For Monday's Game Versus Pistons
It took a little longer than expected, but Gary Payton II is close to making his debut as a Trail Blazer as the calendar turns over to 2023. After missing the first 35 games of the season as he rehabilitated from offseason surgery, Payton II is not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game versus the Pistons at Moda Center, the first contest of 2023 for the Trail Blazers. This is the first time this season that his status has been listed as anything other than “out,” which presumably means he'll play his first minutes of the season Monday night.
