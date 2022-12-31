Read full article on original website
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat
UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
KETV.com
Nebraska inmate sentenced to decades behind bars dies
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announces the death of an inmate Friday. 69-year-old George Smith's cause of death has not yet been determined. He was sentenced to 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in Spring Valley home
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard on Saturday night.
KTNV
New traffic laws in place for minor traffic tickets, classic cars in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A series of new laws are now in effect here in the silver state. You will now face less of a penalty for minor traffic tickets. Assembly bill 1-16 decriminalizes minor traffic violations. It now makes them civil infractions instead of criminal misdemeanors. For example,...
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
Joe Lombardo became the 31st governor of Nevada on Monday when he took the oath of office ahead of a ceremonial inauguration planned for Tuesday.
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors to review jail report, committee appointments, dog policy
Supervisors will be busy at their Thursday meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. in the community center, as they are set to review a report on the Carson City Jail as well as various committee appointments and a new dog policy. Carson City Sheriff’s Capt. Earl Mays is expected to...
