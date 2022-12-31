ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Gephardt Daily

Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’

Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV
KETV.com

Nebraska inmate sentenced to decades behind bars dies

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announces the death of an inmate Friday. 69-year-old George Smith's cause of death has not yet been determined. He was sentenced to 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County.
NEBRASKA STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
2news.com

Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City

One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy