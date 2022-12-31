Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
insidepacksports.com
IPS FILM ROOM: Phillip Danford and James Johnson Talk Robert Anae's Offense
IPS Football Analysts Phillip Danford and James Johnson talk in-depth about NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae and his schemes, with footage from Syracuse vs. Notre Dame in 2022. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial...
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive End Claude Larkins Enters the Transfer Portal
Back when the Transfer Portal opened in early December, NC State Redshirt Freshman Claude Larkins entered the Transfer Portal briefly, and then took his name out of the hat. As of yesterday, Larkins has put his name back in the hat. Larkins only played 11 snaps in 1 game this...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch
To say that the ACC is off to a rough start for the Tar Heels is an understatement. Carolina actually has a better record in the Big 10 (2-1) than they do in their home conference (1-2), but the good news is that there are 17 games left in the conference. After a scattershot schedule to start the season that saw them go from playing five games in eleven days to going a week and a half between games, the Tar Heels finally will start to get into a regular rhythm of playing.
247Sports
NC State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter commits to Penn State
Penn State scored its second victory of the day moments ago, as NC State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter committed to the Nittany Lions. Carter was a four-year starter in five seasons at NC State and caught 25 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with injuries this past season. In 49 games (41 starts) with the Wolfpack, the big-bodied Carter caught 118 passes for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
insidepacksports.com
ELITE+: NC State Guard Casey Morsell Talks Season, New Opportunity With IPS
NC State guard Casey Morsell checks in to discuss NIL, his hot shooting this season, a future sponsorship opportunity with Inside Pack Sports, and much more!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview and later this week we’ll have a transcript of the discussion with Morsell!. Mosquito...
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
UNC Basketball: James Brown commits to North Carolina
The UNC basketball program has added another commitment to the Class of 2024, as James Brown announces his intentions to join the Tar Heels. Over the last week, the UNC basketball program has drastically improved its 2024 recruiting class. First, five-star Elliot Cadeau announced his decision to join the Tar...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
247Sports
Duke loses two players to transfer portal
Duke Football hadn't lost an undergraduate player to the transfer portal this season after Mike Elko took over the program and instituted a dramatic culture change, and that streak is still alive despite two roster members looking elsewhere for the rest of their playing years. Tight End Matt Smith and Linebacker Sayyid Stevens entered their names in the portal yesterday, with both having more than one year of eligibility remaining.
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
WRAL
North Carolina musician Paige King Johnson finds success in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh. Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh.
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
jocoreport.com
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
Texas family stuck at RDU still living Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
