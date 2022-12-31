Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
oknursingtimes.com
Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels
Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
okctalk.com
New retail and entertainment options coming soon
With the new year, there are plenty of new retail and entertainment options in store. OAK is under full-blown construction. Restoration Hardware Gallery will be a 3-level megastore with a rooftop restaurant. Arhaus will be next door. Much more to come with more announcements later in the year. Across the...
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
KOKI FOX 23
Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle bringing comedy tour to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy giants are bringing their tour to Oklahoma City in January. Paycom Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle are extending their tour and bringing it to Paycom Center on Friday Jan. 20. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 6 at 10...
Local Real Estate Agents Talk About Buying, Selling In 2023
The past few years of real estate have been very unpredictable, but local real estate agents think 2023 will be a better year for everyone. After years of ups and downs, real estate agents said 2023 is finally a good time if you're looking to buy or to sell. Jamie...
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
