Gardnerville, NV

Record-Courier

Storm recovery continues to snarl services

As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort

The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
KMPH.com

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
NEVADA STATE
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

