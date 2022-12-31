Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Storm recovery continues to snarl services
As of early this morning there were still 166 NV Energy customers without power, with more than a quarter of them out since the record New Year’s Eve storm hammered Carson Valley four days ago. Recovering from the record New Year’s Eve storm will result in schools being closed...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet of snow possible by Friday, active weather to continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
KTVU FOX 2
Checking on snow conditions at Tahoe resort
The Heavenly ski resort in Lake Tahoe was blanketed by deep snow, so much so that it might create hazards. Tom Fortune, the resort's vice president, speaks to KTVU about how the ski season is shaping up.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
2news.com
Storey County Residents Asked To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
The county says those living in higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
Sierra Sun
Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
