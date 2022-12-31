Suspect in the Idaho college student killings plans to waive extradition hearing, attorney says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Idaho Murder Victim's Mom Shares Theory on How Killings Happened
The investigation into the four fatal stabbings has continued for more than a month and police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say
Police identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November through DNA using public genealogy databases, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveilled the house in the Pocono...
Police reveal DNA led investigators to suspect in Idaho student murders
At a press conference on Dec. 30, police in Moscow, Idaho, revealed more information about the man arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He confirmed that Kohberger is a graduate student...
Father of Murdered Idaho Student Speaks Out After Arrest
Reacting to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said: "We are on the path to justice."
US News and World Report
Doctoral Student Accused in Idaho College Slayings Agrees to Extradition
(Reuters) -The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will be transferred to Idaho to face murder charges there, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last week in...
TODAY.com
Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
Suspect in Idaho college killings got pulled over twice during a cross-country road trip before being arrested, lawyer says
Police twice stopped Bryan Kohberger on a drive home to Pennsylvania prior to his arrest on suspicion of killing four Idaho students, his lawyer said.
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Make Statement
Bryan Kohberger's family said they care deeply for the victims and will continue to love and support their son.
Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the university Bryan Kohberger attends. Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week. “We believe we…
