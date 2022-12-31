Read full article on original website
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
NPR
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
I recently made a reporting trip to Taiwan, where I was struck by how attitudes there are hardening towards the island's much larger neighbor, China. That's led to a public debate over some basic assumptions underpinning Taiwan's relationship with China and the U.S. I tried to understand this shift and its potentially life-or-death implications. One of the people I spoke to about this was Taiwanese activist and social worker Li Ming-che. He survived five years in a Chinese prison, he says through resistance by rallying support from the outside and from his wife.
NPR
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
The Senate confirmed 97 federal judges during President Biden's first two years in office, setting records for the sheer numbers of jurists and their diversity. In the end, federal courts may be one of Biden's deepest legacies, since judges often get the last word on what the law means and how it plays out in people's lives.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
NPR
Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine could hardly matter more to the nations of Central Asia. Like Ukraine, they're also former Soviet republics and they, too, are in what Russia regards as its sphere of influence. So you might think the conflict was something everyone there would want to talk about, but it's a little more complicated than that, as NPR's Philip Reeves discovered during a visit to the capital of Uzbekistan.
NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president. EMILY FENG, HOST:. We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is...
NPR
Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican
The body of former Pope Benedict XVI is on public view at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. The Vatican has announced that Thursday's funeral will be solemn and simple. INSKEEP: And NPR's Sylvia Poggioli will be covering it. She's on the line from Rome. Hi there, Sylvia. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE:...
NPR
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
NPR
Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Russia and Ukraine are both claiming Russian casualties following a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. The attack came as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Around midnight on New Year's Day, Ukrainian forces struck a building in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing, they...
NPR
A U.N. official met with a Taliban leader over a ban on women working for NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan — A senior U.N. official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban...
NPR
Republicans take control of the House in this new session of Congress
A new Congress begins Jan.3 and with it a new chapter in divided government. A look at what to expect in the year ahead. Today, a new Congress begins, and Republicans take charge of the House. Democrats keep the Senate and, of course, the White House. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports on what to expect when you're expecting divided government.
NPR
Election deniers remain in office — and so does the threat to democracy, writer says
It's a new year. And on Tuesday, the new 118th Congress will be sworn in in Washington. That red wave many conservatives hoped for didn't materialize in the 2022 midterms, and many prominent election deniers lost their races. And yet, of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory in 2020, nearly all of them are returning to congress - all eight senators and 118 House representatives. Our next guest says that could set up a battle within the Republican Party. David Graham is a staff writer for The Atlantic and wrote about this recently in a piece titled, "The Threat To Democracy Is Still In Congress." David Graham joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with photographer Carol Guzy, about her most recent photo essay, which documents a young couple living with the effects of the Ukraine war. Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Rev. Tom Reese, a senior analyst with the Religion News Service, about the legacy of the late Pope Benedict XIV. And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning.
NPR
In Ukraine, the new year was met with more sheltering from aerial bombardment
Russia's defense ministry is accusing Ukraine of killing dozens of soldiers at an outpost near the city of Donetsk. Ukraine - Ukrainian sources have effectively confirmed this, except they say the death toll may be in the hundreds. NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN HAYDA,...
NPR
When another military offensive might happen in Ukraine, and what it would look like
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about when we might see another major military offensive in Ukraine. Let's bring in Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. We have found him in Germany. General, welcome to the program. And Happy New Year.
Biden touts (real and figurative) bridge over troubled US
Joe Biden has yet to formally announce his re-election bid, but a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday will neatly encapsulate the expected pitch: a Democratic president building bridges -- literal and figurative -- at a time when Republicans can't even agree among themselves. That message got Biden elected in 2020 and will be at the center of a re-election campaign if he does run -- something he is widely expected to announce in the coming weeks.
NPR
Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?
As COVID spreads rapidly through China, rumors circulate about the effectiveness and safety of the Chinese-manufactured vaccines. But what does the scientific data actually say about these shots?. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month....
