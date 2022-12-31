Read full article on original website
Related
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
NPR
A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself
As the new year begins, a 65-year-old college student offers advice on reinventing yourself. It's a new year, and many of us are thinking about how to reboot, refresh and reinvent ourselves in 2023. Well, we've got some inspiration to help. Joan Steidl knows all about reinvention. Recently, she learned comedy, made new friends and has gone back to college. Joan is in her 60s. She made a podcast about all of these changes. In fact, she was a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge. Here's Joan Steidl in an excerpt from her podcast, "The Mother Of Reinvention."
NPR
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
The Senate confirmed 97 federal judges during President Biden's first two years in office, setting records for the sheer numbers of jurists and their diversity. In the end, federal courts may be one of Biden's deepest legacies, since judges often get the last word on what the law means and how it plays out in people's lives.
NPR
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
NPR
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
NPR
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president
Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president. EMILY FENG, HOST:. We turn now to Brazil, where New Year's Day is...
NPR
House leadership is in limbo as McCarthy loses 3 rounds of voting for speaker
Leadership of the House of Representatives remains in limbo as California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy faces internal opposition to his bid for speaker. On the first day of the new Congress, McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to become speaker of the House in three rounds of voting. The House cannot conduct any business, including swearing in new members, until a speaker is chosen.
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
NPR
Election deniers remain in office — and so does the threat to democracy, writer says
It's a new year. And on Tuesday, the new 118th Congress will be sworn in in Washington. That red wave many conservatives hoped for didn't materialize in the 2022 midterms, and many prominent election deniers lost their races. And yet, of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory in 2020, nearly all of them are returning to congress - all eight senators and 118 House representatives. Our next guest says that could set up a battle within the Republican Party. David Graham is a staff writer for The Atlantic and wrote about this recently in a piece titled, "The Threat To Democracy Is Still In Congress." David Graham joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the New Year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It...
NPR
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
NPR
How pop culture could hinder the public's understanding of wildfires
KEVIN ALEJANDRO: (As Manny Perez) All right, guys, this is a real baptism by fire. By the end of the night, I'm going to know what kind of a man you are. INSKEEP: Because who knows if you'll be able to survive all those cliches. Anyway, many firefighters would like to see a more realistic portrayal of their jobs. NPR's Chloe Veltman reports.
NPR
Tens of thousands visit the Vatican to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI
The body of the former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on Saturday - lay in state on Monday for the first of three days before his funeral on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican today, where the body of former Pope Benedict XVI is lying in state. The public viewing will last through Wednesday, and Benedict's successor, Pope Francis, will preside over the funeral on Thursday. From Rome, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli has more.
NPR
Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican
The body of former Pope Benedict XVI is on public view at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. The Vatican has announced that Thursday's funeral will be solemn and simple. INSKEEP: And NPR's Sylvia Poggioli will be covering it. She's on the line from Rome. Hi there, Sylvia. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE:...
NPR
Rev. Tom Reese reflects on Pope Benedict's legacy as mourners gather in Rome
NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Rev. Tom Reese, a senior analyst with the Religion News Service, about the legacy of the late Pope Benedict XIV. And Catholic Jesuit priest Thomas Reese is with us this morning to add to this. He's a senior analyst with Religion News Service and the author of "Inside The Vatican: The Politics And Organization Of The Catholic Church." Good morning.
NPR
For space exploration, 2022 was a year full of cosmic milestones
Earthlings seemed to generate more good news in 2022 off the planet than on. From deflecting an asteroid to sending a camera deep into the universe, a look back on the year in space. EMILY FENG, HOST:. 2022 was a tough year here on Earth. But in space, things actually...
Sean Hannity: Republicans need to heed Ronald Reagan's advice amid speakership fight
Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the fight over the speaker vote in Tuesday's opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
NPR
The Marines are supposed to fully open boot camp to women but continue to resist
The Marines are under a Congressional mandate to integrate boot camp in line with all other services, but they say they don't plan to go all the way despite having a plan to carry it out. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The Marines are under a congressional mandate to end gender...
Comments / 0