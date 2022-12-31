Read full article on original website
Related
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
What to Watch: Bifurcation in Consumer Shopping Habits
While cash-strapped consumers continue to evaluate nonessential purchases, affluent and wealthy shoppers are operating on a whole different wavelength. One has to just take a look at the luxury sector for evidence. Sales at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — parent company of the likes of Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co., among others — soared 19 percent to 19.76 billion euros last quarter. German luxury e-commerce site Mytheresa had double-digit growth in its fourth quarter. While Farfetch lost money in its most recent quarter after pulling out of Russia and because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China, the...
Comments / 0