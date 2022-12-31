Read full article on original website
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. Phoenix Copley made 28 saves for his seventh straight victory. He’s the fourth goalie in Kings history to have such a streak. Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for Los Angeles. Jason Robertson for Dallas scored to extend his points streak to eight games. Miro Heiskanen also scored.
OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
The team is also signing S Mike Brown to their active roster from the Browns’ practice squad and signing DB Nate Meadors to their own practice squad. Adams, 30, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
The 'Rookie NFL QBs with the most wins' quiz
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Quit' on Team, NFL Agent Says
The Atlanta Falcons have not had Marcus Mariota with the team since his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His sudden absence has drawn criticism. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons," an NFL agent said. "And it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent revealed in an interview with The Athletic's Mike Sando.
NFL analyst believes teams should want to avoid Steelers in playoffs
The Steelers (8-8) have a real shot to make the playoffs entering Week 18. And NFL Network's Peter Schrager thinks they might just be the most dangerous wild-card team if they find their way in. "The AFC let the Steelers hang around ... they're red hot and they're getting confidence....
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett makes NFL history Sunday night
It's an impressive feat for Pickett, but the rookie's cool in the biggest moments isn't surprising to anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room. "He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangible standpoint, and the proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort."
Packers Add Kickoff Weapon to Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers added a powerful kickoff leg to the practice squad – and perhaps the gameday roster – when they signed kicker Matt Ammendola on Tuesday. The Packers had elevated Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad so he could kickoff against the Vikings on Sunday. Instead, Ahmed suffered a groin injury during warmups so Mason Crosby had to handle those duties, as usual.
Potential conflict arises with NFL's Week 18 schedule
Detroit, Green Bay and Seattle are all 8-8 and fighting for the seventh seed in the NFC with one week of regular season action left. Because the Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45 in Week 4, they hold the tiebreaker over Detroit. Seattle plays the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at 4:25 p.m. EST and a Seahawks win eliminates Detroit from playoff contention.
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game
The Cleveland Browns rang in the New Year with a great team win on January 1, 2023. They defeated their Week 17 opponent, the Washington Commanders, by the score of 24-10. It appears that two starting players may have experienced injuries significant enough to keep them out of the season finale in Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 8.
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
