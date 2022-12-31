ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns rang in the New Year with a great team win on January 1, 2023. They defeated their Week 17 opponent, the Washington Commanders, by the score of 24-10. It appears that two starting players may have experienced injuries significant enough to keep them out of the season finale in Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 8.
