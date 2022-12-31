ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'waited for a call from Real Madrid that never came' after he left Man United

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo 'waited for a call from Real Madrid that never came' before signing his hugely-lucrative deal with Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who'd been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract at Manchester United last month, has agreed a £175million-a-year deal.

Ronaldo trained at Real's Valdebebas base to keep his fitness levels up after Portugal's exit to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPdGd_0jzlWn9N00

And, according to Spanish newspaper Marca , Ronaldo was hoping Real would want to sign him for a second time.

Ronaldo is a Bernabeu legend, having scored 450 goals in 438 matches for Real over nine seasons to help them to four Champions League triumphs.

But there was no interest in re-signing him from Real, leading him to complete his move to Al Nassr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXYhh_0jzlWn9N00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIfG0_0jzlWn9N00

CRISTIANO RONALDO TO AL-NASSR - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

PICTURED: Cristiano Ronaldo OFFICIALLY joins Saudi side Al-Nassr... with the Portuguese star set to earn £175m-a-year as part of sensational contract after his bitter Manchester United exit

You sure, Cristiano? Ronaldo backtracks after signing for Al-Nassr in a £175m-per-year deal just a MONTH after telling Piers Morgan his desire 'to play at the highest level'... and declaring in a 2015 interview he wanted to end his career with 'dignity'

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives 'had multiple meetings with MLS side Sporting Kansas City' before he joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on £175m-a-year deal... and American team's 'package was very close'

'He finished his career with a Piers Morgan interview and Messi has won the World Cup': Jamie Carragher labels Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move a 'sad end'... while Gary Neville believes his ex-team-mate would have 'wanted to stay in Europe'

Cristiano Ronaldo 'will become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid due to a clause in his Al-Nassr contract'... with the Portuguese superstar to team up with long-term rival Lionel Messi in the promotion

'Pride of my life': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro backs the star to 'make history once more' in Instagram post after he signed £175m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo knew it was 'IMPOSSIBLE' to join a Champions League club after his bitter Man United exit and he knew his future lay at Al-Nassr while at the World Cup, claim Spanish outlet Marca

Ultimately, Ronaldo realised his age, salary demands and the manner of his exit from Old Trafford would preclude him from signing for an elite Champions League club.

Having returned to Madrid and not Manchester following the World Cup, Ronaldo reportedly trained alone at Real's Valdebebas facility , having asked permission from president Florentino Perez.

Perez reportedly told the Portuguese star: 'Of course, this is your home.'

The 37-year-old hit out at the Red Devils and manager Erik ten Hag in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last month and his contract was subsequently terminated by mutual consent .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f20Yk_0jzlWn9N00

Ronaldo has previously stated that he wanted to continue playing in the Champions League for as long as possible, but Marca has reported that he always knew this was highly unlikely after leaving United, despite the player holding a glimmer of hope that Real Madrid could look to re-sign him.

From the moment he departed Old Trafford Saudi Arabia looked to be Ronaldo's next destination, and he has now signed a £175m-a-year deal with Al Nassr after holding a meeting with the club's president, Musalli Al-Muammar, with official confirmation of the move coming on Friday night.

The meeting occurred in Madrid in recent days, where Ronaldo has been living and training to keep fit ahead of returning to club football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IF3Bw_0jzlWn9N00

Yet the Portuguese star has reportedly known for some time about the prospect of joining Al-Nassr as an agreement to join the club was put in place during the World Cup.

While Ronaldo insisted that he was only focused on the World Cup and trying to win the tournament with Portugal, Marca has stated that the forward was fully aware of negotiations taking place in the background between his team and Al Nassr.

Marca also reported that Ronaldo's long-standing agent Jorge Mendes was not involved in the talks with Al Nassr, with his personal manager Ricky Regufe completing the negotiations instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHnar_0jzlWn9N00

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
AFP

Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele

Crying, waving flags and chanting "1,000 goals!" Huge crowds of fans, some in tears, lined the streets and gathered on balconies to say a last goodbye, chanting "1,000 goals, only Pele!"
WFMZ-TV Online

Brazil Pele

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
NBC Sports

Sporting KC pushed hard to get Cristiano Ronaldo; superstar signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
AFP

Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'

The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
Yardbarker

Juventus refusing to give up on signing Arsenal star

Gabriel’s future at Arsenal is in doubt, as this club is willing to go to any length to secure him. Is Gabriel Magalhaes a player worth keeping? I ask this question because of a fascinating report on the Brazilian defender’s future at Arsenal. Apparently, Juventus’ interest in the Arsenal defender isn’t going away, and the Italian giants are keeping a close eye on him in the hope of getting a chance to sign him.
Yardbarker

Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy