ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Al-Nassr print Cristiano Ronaldo shirts following his £175m-a-year move to the Saudi club

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Al-Nassr fans are already queuing to get their hands on Cristiano Ronaldo 's No 7 shirt following his lucrative move to the Saudi Arabian club.

Ronaldo's free transfer to Al-Nassr, which is set to see him earn an astonishing £175m per year, was announced on Friday night after weeks of speculation .

And it hasn't taken long for supporters to flock to the club store and pay for the jersey that he will be wearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDflL_0jzlUwv600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYD7J_0jzlUwv600

Al-Nassr have wasted no time in printing Ronaldo merchandise after his switch was confirmed, and fans have been posing with the shirt while clearly excited to see him play in the Middle East.

Ronaldo has been a free agent in recent weeks after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent last month.

This decision was made after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Confirmation of Ronaldo's contract being ripped up came on the eve of the World Cup, and the 37-year-old insisted that he was fully focused on winning the tournament with Portugal rather than his club future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz6vU_0jzlUwv600

CRISTIANO RONALDO TO AL-NASSR - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

PICTURED: Cristiano Ronaldo OFFICIALLY joins Saudi side Al-Nassr... with the Portuguese star set to earn £175m-a-year as part of sensational contract after his bitter Manchester United exit

You sure, Cristiano? Ronaldo backtracks after signing for Al-Nassr in a £175m-per-year deal just a MONTH after telling Piers Morgan his desire 'to play at the highest level'... and declaring in a 2015 interview he wanted to end his career with 'dignity'

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives 'had multiple meetings with MLS side Sporting Kansas City' before he joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia on £175m-a-year deal... and American team's 'package was very close'

'He finished his career with a Piers Morgan interview and Messi has won the World Cup': Jamie Carragher labels Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move a 'sad end'... while Gary Neville believes his ex-team-mate would have 'wanted to stay in Europe'

Cristiano Ronaldo 'will become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid due to a clause in his Al-Nassr contract'... with the Portuguese superstar to team up with long-term rival Lionel Messi in the promotion

'Pride of my life': Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro backs the star to 'make history once more' in Instagram post after he signed £175m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo knew it was 'IMPOSSIBLE' to join a Champions League club after his bitter Man United exit and he knew his future lay at Al-Nassr while at the World Cup, claim Spanish outlet Marca

However, Ronaldo failed to make a positive impact in Qatar, scoring just once in Portugal's opening game against Ghana. He was then dropped for the team's two knockout matches against Switzerland and Morocco.

Portugal lost the latter contest as they exited the competition at the quarter-final stage.

It has since been reported by Marca that Ronaldo's team were in negotiations with Al-Nassr during the World Cup, and the forward was fully aware that these discussions were taking place.

It is understood that he still hoped that his former club Real Madrid could make a late move to re-sign him, but he knew once he left Old Trafford that it was always likely he would be unable to join a Champions League club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SISgK_0jzlUwv600

That has proved to be the case, and he finally put pen to paper on his contract with Al-Nassr after attending a meeting with the club's president in Madrid this week.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr has split opinion, with Jamie Carragher claiming it is a 'sad end' to his career , particularly in the wake of his great rival Lionel Messi winning the World Cup earlier this month.

Gary Neville also believes things have not worked out how Ronaldo would have wanted, as he is convinced his former team-mate would have preferred to stay in Europe.

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, is convinced that her brother has made the right decision, though, and is backing him to 'make history once more' in Saudi Arabia.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
AFP

Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Sporting News

Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest

Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
France 24

Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
AFP

Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'

The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo LIVE: Star reveals offers from Europe as he’s unveiled by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation.Presented in a glitzy ceremony the five-time Ballon d’Or winner declared “in Europe, my work is done” as he embraces a new...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy