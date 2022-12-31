Homeless man ‘amazed’ at outpouring of generosity

Eli and his dog Ruby have been living on the streets in Hanover Township and other areas around the region. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist them. Via GoFundMe

“It’s unbelievable … it feels like it’s not real.”

Just over 24 hours after a GoFundMe account established in aid of Eli and Ruby, a local homeless man and his dog , went live on Facebook, the fundraiser has amassed over $17,000 in donations, with that number still increasing hour by hour.

Reached on Saturday morning, Eli said that he had spoken with the organizer of the fundraiser, who had begun to fill him in with the news of the money raised and the support generated.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I didn’t believe something like this would happen.”

Attention to the plight of Eli and Ruby, a three-year-old Shiloh German shepherd, developed last week when the pair were seen in the area of the McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, right before the temperatures plummeted and nasty wind gusts kicked up as a result of what was called a “flash freeze.”

After an initial post to Facebook was made asking for help, hundreds of commenters chimed in to try and offer help, and the GoFundMe was created on Friday morning.

Since then, the numbers are staggering (and continuing to grow) — as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the fundraiser had just made it over the $17,000 mark. The GoFundMe was also pushing past 600 individual donations made around that same time Saturday.

“The heart of these people is totally amazing,” said the organizer, who asked to remain anonymous and said that she spent much of Friday and Saturday morning on the computer fielding messages from people interested in helping. “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this to happen.”

The funds raised for Eli and Ruby will be put into a fund at a local bank or credit union, according to the organizer.

She also mentioned that, among the messages and offers of help received, one local business — unnamed but said to be in the Hanover Township area — where Eli and Ruby frequently stay, put out the idea to offer Eli a job, and allow him and Ruby to stay in the business’s building.

“I’m not sure what will happen next,” Eli said, and he added that he was “amazed” at the outpouring of generosity.

“Sometimes when you say things out loud,” he said, “someone out there is listening.”