‘Sickly’ Putin suffering from megalomania caused by cancer drugs, Western intelligence source claims

By Katie Davis
 3 days ago
VLADIMIR Putin is suffering from megalomania caused by cancer drugs, new Western intelligence analysis claims.

A senior spy official from Denmark alleged “delusions of grandeur” and the tyrant’s “moon-shaped face” in early 2022 were signs of the side effects of hormone treatment.

Rumours have persisted that Putin is "critically ill" and bombshell spy documents leaked to The Sun appeared to confirm he has early-stage Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer.

The latest claims come as the Kremlin dramatically admitted that concerns over Putin’s health are now a matter of “state security” amid Covid mutations and emerging flu strains.

This may mean the Russian leader, 70, retreats away from the public gaze in early 2023 after pulling out of a string of events in December.

The head of Russian analysis at the Danish Defence Intelligence Service - named only as Joakim - has now claimed megalomania induced by cancer drugs was a factor in Putin’s decision to launch his disastrous war in Ukraine.

He said: “Delusions of grandeur are one of the known side effects of the type of hormone treatment that he was on…

“It’s not something I can say for certain, but I think it did affect his decisions when he launched the war in Ukraine.”

Joakim also claimed that the “biggest uncertainty” over Putin was his health - “or someone removing him because of his failing health”.

The analysis suggests he has suffered from cancer - and was undergoing hormone treatment for it when he started the war - but is not terminally ill.

Joakim added that Putin “had a moon-shaped face at the start of the year" which is "another known side effect of the same type of hormone treatment”.

Russian independent outlet Proekt - or Project - noted Putin being accompanied by cancer medics, especially thyroid specialists.

Joakim, who is in charge of Danish intelligence gathering on Putin, said: “That’s definitely a good bet."

The analysis does not believe Putin is likely to be toppled soon, however.

Joakim said: "We don’t see anyone about to depose him. But if we did, the FSB would see it too, and that would probably get sorted very quickly,” he said.

“This is chronic pain that he has suffered from for quite some time now.

“That’s why he tends to sit and grab things tightly. It’s to ease the pain.”

It comes after a so-called Kremlin insider claimed Putin's doctor is said to have noted a "significant deterioration" in the Russian president's health.

Putin was forced to cancel multiple events in December because of this, according to the source.

Comments / 194

Gale Banks
3d ago

Alone and friendless...karma! Why would Putin be exempt? The world will be better off without him in my opinion!

Reply(2)
49
Thomas Moseley
3d ago

Putin has reportedly got cancer, parkinsons, purple hands, needle tracks on his hands, a moon shaped face, yet there he is, looking and sounding better than Biden, a man who takes too many vacations.

Reply(10)
33
4America
3d ago

Heard about his health all year. He was shown on Tv a couple of days ago. Looked fine that day. I guess these journalists are making up stories for clicks. Got me.

Reply(8)
32
Comments / 0

Community Policy