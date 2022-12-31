ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cosmetic surgeon – here’s how to get stealth ‘tweakments’ that no one will spot

By Ella Walker
 3 days ago
GETTING a little nip and tuck is no longer taboo, with lots of telly presenters, actors and Love Island stars appreciating a lift here and there.

Botox and fillers are now available much more widely on the high street too, for those looking for a smoother complexion for a big event like weddings or Christmas even.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wliX_0jzlHLfU00
Can you tell if someone's had Botox? Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoyVe_0jzlHLfU00
Olivia Attwood spoke about getting botox before entering the I'm A Celeb jungle Credit: Getty

The likes of Olivia Attwood and Molly-Mae Hague have spoken about their botox and filler treatments.

But some tweakments are better done and less noticeable than others, and in cases, the expertise level of the cosmetic clinician can prove a disaster for the flexibility of someone’s face.

Clinical director Mr Dean Rhobaye, of Sloane Clinic, Aesthetic Clinic Harley Street, London says the best in the biz don’t produce work that looks odd or out of place.

He said: “When it comes to injectable treatments, a specialist always ensures that the results look natural.

“Unfortunately, the regulation and training requirements for injectables in the UK and many other countries are poor.”

The Sun’s Had Our Fill campaign has been calling for tighter regulation of the £2.75billion industry since 2020.

In 2021 regulators announced adverts for cosmetic surgeries were no longer allowed to target under-18s in a win for the campaign.

So how do you tell when someone you know or spot on the telly has had work done?

TELLTALE SIGNS SOMEONE HAS HAD: BOTOX

“If Botox is done well, it should not be easy to identify,” says Dean. “The most obvious sign of poor Botox is overcorrection with a frozen look, which should always be avoided.

“Over-correction can cause muscle thinning leading to increased visibility of the forehead veins and even ‘paradoxical wrinkles’, which are not true wrinkles but creases in the thinned skin.

“Other issues that can occur with a poor technique are excessive arching - so-called ‘spocking’ - of the eyebrows or a drop in the brow position.

“Patients may develop ‘recruitment lines’, which are vertical creases that often appear after sleep.

“A more subtle clue to suboptimal botox is the worsening of ‘bunny lines’ on the nose.

“A knowledgeable practitioner will preempt this and treat the nose muscles to prevent the lines from becoming more visible.

“Bunching of the outer cheeks may occur if the botox is placed too low around the eyes.

“Incorrect placement of the botox injections can also result in unwanted diffusion to neighbouring muscles leading to unwanted side effects such as drooping of the eyelids or an asymmetric smile.

“A good injector, however, would create a natural balance to the face and make their patient look refreshed and well rested.”

TELLTALE SIGNS SOMEONE HAS HAD: FILLERS

As with Botox, in theory you shouldn’t be able to clock that someone has had filler if it’s been done well.

“Unfortunately, there is a pandemic of overfilled faces and lips, and these are often easy to spot from a mile away,” says Dean.

“There are also more subtle signs of poor filler results, which will vary depending on the treatment area.

“In the tear trough region, I often see patients who have developed a Tyndall effect - a blueish-grey hue in the skin due to the filler being placed too superficially.

“These patients may also have swelling in the under-eye area due to excessive filler placement, particularly if the wrong type of filler was used.

“In the lips, excessive and incorrectly placed filler can lead to distortion of the natural lip shape, with an exaggerated ledge to the upper lip; the patient’s smile may also be affected.

“In the cheeks, overfilling can lead to the classic ‘chipmunk’ look with secondary narrowing of the eyes.

“Placing too much filler in the jawline, chin, outer cheek, and temples can also result in excessive and unnatural projection.”

Try not to be led by trends online, says Dean: “On a cautionary note, patients should always be wary of seeking exaggerated angles in the face, such as the so-called ‘snatched’ jawline popular on social media.

“The results almost always look bad in real life, especially if the filler has migrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyqXK_0jzlHLfU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4IlT_0jzlHLfU00

“Filler results should always be assessed after a few months rather than straight after treatments, as the filler goes through a process of integration and will change over time.

“Done well, however, fillers can be transformative and can significantly enhance one's appearance while remaining natural-looking.”

Tweakmeants: Need to know

KEEN to try botox or fillers? The key is to find a reputable practitioner

Dean Rhobaye said: “As a bare minimum, you should always ensure your practitioner is medically trained and look to see if they are on the GMC or NMC register.

“When looking for a practitioner, I advise prospective patients to do their research as this is their face, and they should never compromise.

“You should only select a specialist who is highly trained in injectables with experience in using advanced techniques that ensure optimal results while placing patient safety paramount.

“Ideally, the specialist has an artistic insight, as aesthetic medicine ultimately requires the ability to appreciate facial form and structure, skills shared with sculpting or drawing.

“Ask also to see examples of the practitioner’s work but be careful when assessing photos to ensure that the before/after images are standardised.

“Photos taken with inconsistent lighting, angles and camera settings can be misleading.”

